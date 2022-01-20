‘Starting From Scratch’: Manchin Says His Counteroffer On Spending Bill No Longer An Option

Sen. Joe Manchin III threw cold water Thursday on President Biden’s hopes for a quick restart to talks on the administration’s failed $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act. Mr. Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, said any discussions on the mammoth social welfare and climate change package would be “starting from scratch.”
Manchin, Sinema back filibuster, derailing Democrats' 'nuclear option' push for election bills. Democrats' attempt to use a "nuclear option" to get around the filibuster for two major elections bills failed...
Sen. Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer is seemingly no longer in play, per The Washington Post. Manchin doesn't support advancing the proposal following a breakdown in talks with the White House. Despite the turbulence, the senator continues to back many of the administration's policy goals. The $1.8 trillion social-spending blueprint...
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin continues to push back on his own party when it comes to dissolving the filibuster. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/washington-dc/west-virginias-joe-manchin-says-voting-rights-bills-can-pass-even-with-filibuster-in-place/
California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters claimed her Senate colleagues, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., "don't care" about minorities and Black people during an MSNBC interview with host Aaron Gilchrist Sunday. Waters blasted the senators for giving the Republicans the opportunity to filibuster the Democrats' sweeping voting bill...
