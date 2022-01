Last night Allen kicked off its three-game series in Utah with a 6-4 loss to the Grizzlies before a crowd of 3521 at the Maverik Center. It was the third loss in three games against Utah this season and there is a pattern in the losses. Allen has scored first in all three games. been outshot in all three games and scored enough goals to win in all three games.

ALLEN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO