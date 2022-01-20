ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing Plays: Rapper Iann Dior Fronts MCM’s Spring 2022 Campaign + More

By FN Staff
 2 days ago
See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 20, 2022: Rapper Iann Dior is the new face for MCM ’s spring/summer 2022 campaign. The campaign, shot in real and virtual form includes still imagery photographed by Reto Schmid and motion directed by Torso with looks created by Haley Wollens. The resulting visuals weave between moments of serenity in nature and the buzz of a city, an intermingling of rural and urban — poolside, adrift in a colorful sea of clouds, or lost in a utopian ‘megastructure’ designed based on the graphics and colors of the season.  According to the German fashion brand, it borrowed design aesthetics from metaverse artists Superstudio, Memphis, and MC Escher to create a virtual city-space that is “anywhere and everywhere.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of MCM

Jan 3, 2022: DSW has partnered with country singer, songwriter and television personality, Jessie James Decker to launch a limited time sneaker capsule available today. The Jessie James Decker x DSW collection was curated by singer and informed by her expertise and authority on sneakers. The collection features products from brands such as New Balance, Reebok, Converse, and Skechers, all under $150 each. “I am so excited to partner with DSW on this curated capsule of sneakers for every occasion,” Decker said. “From fashion, fitness, and fun, DSW is a one stop shop for me and my family for everything we need from our favorite brands and most sought-after sneaker trends.”

Big December 2021 Marketing Plays

Dec. 28, 2021: Roger Vivier has launched a new “Bonjour Vivier!” series on its YouTube channel . Hosted by creative director Gherardo Felloni and fashion critic Sophie Fontanel, whimsical weekly videos share information ranging from designs of 18th century footwear to the versions of Vivier buckles Felloni has designed. The latest discusses details like arch support and what makes a shoe “sexy.” In Felloni’s words, “It all depends on how you dress.”

Dec. 27, 2021: Macy’s Inc. has partnered with influencers Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos to launch a limited loungewear run, WWD reported . The pair has garnered attention on social media for their viral size and style inclusivity videos that showcase one style in two different sizes. For this launch, the influencers have curated their own Style Not Size for Jenni collection at Macy’s. There are currently t hree drops planned for the collection.

Dec. 20, 2021: Moncler has launched its newest digital service exclusively on its website, moncler.com . Called “Moncler Select,” the service features guest curators from the world’s most dynamic personalities in sport, fashion, business, and entertainment. Moncler’s first guest curator is 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Alicia Keys. According to the brand, her handpicked shoppable editorial, “A Day in NYC,” invites users to immerse themselves in the indomitable New York mood, as they browse and shop Keys’s ultimate edit of Moncler clothing and accessories – all while streaming her powerful new album, “Keys.” Further curations to follow in 2022.

CREDIT: Moncler

#Rapper#Fashion Brands#Fashion Trends#Torso#German#Dsw#New Balance#Reebok#Converse
Footwear News

Footwear News

