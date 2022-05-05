Marketing Plays: Malone Souliers Goes Poolside for Spring Runway Collection Campaign + More News

Click here to read the full article.

May 5, 2022: Malone Souliers has released its spring/summer 2022 runway collection campaign inspired by the color-soaked travel photography and dazzling jet set style of the 1960s and ‘70s. The images showcase the runway collection against a leisurely backdrop of candy-striped lounge chairs, neon pool floats, and shimmering blue waters. Vivid hues, lightweight constructions and translucent textures are key themes in the collection. New mule styles Clio and Joella are made to grab attention, burning bright in neon orange mesh and hot pink PVC. The color story continues in its square toed Frida sandal, now reimagined with a series of playful chevron and multicolor elastics drawn from the brand’s archive for a zero-waste approach. Several signature styles also make a return, including the Savannah lace-up pump, now in a purple snake-print elaphe leather. Meanwhile, the bestselling Norah, featuring its signature curved silhouette and cross-strap details, is now available for the first time as an 10mm flat. The Malone Souliers spring/summer 2022 runway collection is now available on Malonesouliers.com and in its 19 Mount Street boutique in London.

CREDIT: Malone Souliers

April 28, 2022: Puma has revealed its “For All Time” marketing campaign, an effort that highlights its legacy as a classic sneaker brand and “examines the meaning of the word classic through products, content and impact.” The brand tapped a group of culture influencers “who have shaped the sneaker game over the last 50 years” to pull this off, dubbed “The Collective,” and tapped Puma basketball and classics creative director Jay-Z and Emory Jones of Roc Nation as executive producers. For the effort, Puma said “The Collective” members will highlight various classic sneaker via interviews, creative content and product designs “that help define both what it means to be a classic and what it means to have timeless influence.” What’s more, each member will select a rising member of the next generation of soon-to-be classic influencers within their fields and support their work via financial grant, mentorship and promotional support. Puma said “The Collective” will share personal stories of growth and development, as well as the story of their personally selected member, over the next seven months, and new content via advertising, web content and social media will be released each month. “The Collective” includes Jones, designer and Puma creative director June Ambrose, Dapper Dan, director and videographer Hype Williams, NBA icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier, designer Rhuigi Villaseñor, creative consultant Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo and photographer Lenny Santiago (the visual director of still photography for the campaign).

April 27, 2022: Jimmy Choo has unveiled its summer 2022 campaign starring Precious Lee and Barbara Palvin with Madison Headrick and Geron McKinley. Shot by Claire Rothstein, the summer 2022 campaign brings together the footwear and accessories brand’s latest women’s and men’s collections. This season, creative director Sandra Choi was inspired by the idea of a ‘modern goddess’ and really distilling the vibrancy of the brand, with new designs like remastered rope sandals and updated icons – from pumps cast in sunset shades to jacquard essentials – that really capture the excitement and energy of the season. The still and moving images reflect the glamorous, daring and confident spirit of Jimmy Choo. The campaign also presents the label’s latest eyewear collection with Barbara Palvin showcasing the Auri sunglasses and JC329 optical frames.

April 27, 2022: Livestream shopping platform NTWRK has teamed up with Panera for its first-ever “Day of Craveable Drops.” The activation is described as “one full day featuring eight of the most craveable products from the most craveable creators.” For this project, NTWRK tapped charismatic and food obsessed rapper/producer T-Pain to host the full-day of drops, airing exclusively on the NTWRK app on May 4. From art prints and apparel to collectibles and footwear, NTWRK’s Craveable Drops are a curated assortment of the world’s most hyped brands and products. Among the products include the Puma x KidSuper clothing collection; footwear from Hoka One One, Nike, and Adidas; a curated Taschen book collection; and the New Era hats and City Cluster collection, among others.

April 27, 2022: Stitch Fix is joining forces with Emmy Award winning actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key for its new “Stitch Fix It” campaign. Fresh insights from a Stitch Fix-commissioned survey found that men hold onto old clothes for a number of reasons, with almost half (46%) citing sentimental value and lack of time as hurdles to a closet refresh. Informed by these results, Stitch Fix teamed up with Key, who admits he is among the 28% of men that regularly wear items more than a decade old. To kick off Key’s first-ever retail partnership, Stitch Fix is debuting an exclusive music video performed by Key, infused with the actor’s signature wit, encouraging men to join him in breaking up with their outdated wardrobe.

April 21, 2022: “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney has joined the Tory Burch family as a brand ambassador for shoes and handbags. Sweeney, who is set to star in the upcoming Marvel film “Madame Web,” is appearing now in the label’s pre-fall ’22 campaigns. In a statement, Burch said, “Sydney is one of the most talented and relevant young actors working today, but I am equally inspired by her curiosity and confidence. She is unapologetic and empowered in her approach to acting and business. I am thrilled to start working together.” A multi-hyphenate talent, Sweeney founded her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, in 2020, to spotlight up-and-coming female directors, screenwriters and authors. In her spare time, she restores vintage cars and is trained in mixed martial arts.

April 21, 2022: Recently announced as official footwear sponsor of the 2022 Minto US Open Pickleball Championships, Skechers has signed two of the top-ranked players in the world— Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau . The two athletes, who have been wearing Skechers Pickleball footwear and Skechers branded apparel on court, will be making their official debut as Skechers brand ambassadors starting Sunday, April 24, at the US Open in Naples, Fla. Through its multi-year partnership with the US Open Pickleball Championships, Skechers will provide footwear to all volunteer captains at the event. Additionally, Skechers will be onsite at the tournament with an expo booth so that fans and athletes can experience and purchase Skechers Pickleball footwear as well as off-court styles. The Skechers Viper Court will be available at select Skechers retail stores and skechers.com starting in May, as well as key retail partners and specialty shops.

April 20, 2022: Asics is launching its own mass participation race in partnership with the local organizing committee for the World Athletics Championships, Oregon22. Called the “ Asics Uplift Oregon 5K ,” the race will take place on Sunday, July 17 during the men’s marathon competition. An anticipated 2,000 runners will have the chance to race in the footsteps of the WCH Oregon22 competitors, running a 5K section of the same course on the same morning as the world’s finest marathoners. Asics will also play host to a two-day fan festival just steps from the finish featuring prime viewing, food vendors, athlete appearances and more. The men’s and women’s marathons will start and finish outside of Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Registration is now live and interested runners can register for the race is now open. The entry fee for the race will be $30 and each runner will receive an Asics Uplift Oregon 5K race T-shirt and bib.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

April 20, 2022: Merrell has been awarded its first Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Reggie Award for its “Trail Running Month: Make Your Miles Wild” campaign. The campaign took home a silver award in the Small Budget Brand Activation Marketing category. Merrell and its agency partners, Supply + Demand and Words from the Woods, collaborated on the campaign which featured a strategic mix of social media, digital programming including email, display and paid social, influencers and brand ambassadors with the goal of reframing how consumers view trail running. “Our goal as a brand is to share the simple power of being outside with everyone, and the Make Your Miles Wild campaign was our call to action to get everyday runners to add a little nature to their routine,” said Janice Tennant, chief marketing officer of Merrell. “We are honored to be named among incredible brands this year.”

April 19, 2022: British men’s brand Duke + Dexter has made its mark with red carpet-ready smoking slippers and loafers. But with its spring ’22 ad campaign, the London-based label is showcasing its more-casual, fun-loving side with an ode to ’90s-era Southern California. Founder Archie Hewlett told FN that in February, his team departed overcast Heathrow Airport “and headed over the pond in pursuit of the sun.” The result of their travels is “Time + Place,” an exploration of Los Angeles that stars the brand’s designers, photographers and friends — and some of Holmby Park Lawn Bowling Club’s seasoned professionals — modeling D+D’s handmade sneakers, loafers and boat shoes. “Time + Place is a concept built to forget the days of flawless models and faceless brands,” said Hewlett. “It’s about showing you the reality of our brand, the people behind it and what it means to us: special moments with great people.”

April 18, 2022: Express is expanding its styling community with the debut of local Columbus collegiate football players CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the brand’s first-ever collegiate athlete style ambassadors. This announcement is part of the retailer’s goal to connect with new customers through a range of influential partners, including style editors, influencers, ambassadors and now, college athletes. Stroud and Smith-Njigba will work alongside Express and leverage their platforms to share how they approach dressing for off-the-field occasions and inspire others with their personal style. According to Express, Stroud and Smith-Njigba will take to their own social channels and the brand’s channels to share content about how they turn to fashion to look and feel their most confident selves. Over the next year, Stroud will connect with Express customers through his participation in future campaigns and will make in-store and digital appearances.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Express

April 13, 2022: Lacoste is placing a spotlight on its L001 and L002 sneakers in a playful new campaign. In the video, we meet various characters – an aspiring world recorder holder, an energetic dog, a disgruntled bee, an amateur footballer, a ping pong player, amongst others – all going about the extraordinary ordinary day. In this film, the brand’s signature sneakers are shown out and about – walking, playing, competing, meeting – enlivened by the many distinct characters who wear them. Characters who are on the go; characters with the freedom of spirit to live life their way, with no compromises. According to Lacoste, the video serves as a “celebration of the way the crocodile transcends differences and divisions, crossing cultures, generations and epochs, and inviting everyone to join in with the journey.”

April 13, 2022: Skechers has been named the official footwear sponsor for the upcoming DIO Implant LA Open on the LPGA Tour. Skechers elite athlete Brooke Henderson, currently ranked 10th in the world, will return to the event to defend her 2021 championship title, competing against a strong international field of 144 of the world’s best female professional golfers including 15 of the top 20 ranked players. The LPGA Tour event takes place at Wilshire Country Club beginning Thursday, April 21, and runs through Sunday, April 24. As part of the sponsorship, the company will be providing Skechers footwear to lead staff and volunteers at the event. The historic Wilshire Tunnel connecting the front and back nines will be renamed the Skechers Tunnel and decorated with a story of top moments from Henderson’s career as a Skechers ambassador, as well as key Skechers Go Golf footwear styles. Skechers will also have an on-site presence at the tournament Fan Expo where fans and spectators will have the opportunity to purchase award-winning Skechers Go Golf footwear and Skechers merchandise. Skechers will also have a presence at the inaugural Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America the week following the DIO Implant LA Open. It will be the first time that the Los Angeles area has hosted two back-to-back LPGA Tour events.

April 7, 2022: Cole Haan has released a new spring campaign and collection that celebrates “Move Makers,” dynamic women who strive to improve their communities on a daily basis. The campaign stars four entrepreneurial creatives: DJ and activist Amrit Sidhu ; creative director Gia Seo; model and creative consultant Maria Alia; and Thea Hughes , wellness coach and founder of MaxEffort. “The women featured in the campaign really spoke to existing customers as well as a new generation of Cole Haan customers in an authentic, meaningful way,” said Megan Lindstrand , VP of global marketing. The accompanying Move Makers collection was created by women from the Cole Haan product team and consists of four new iterations of the brand’s popular silhouettes: the GrandPrø Ultra Sneaker, Zerøgrand Overtake Golf Shoe, Zerøgrand All-Day Slide Sandal, Zerøgrand Outpace 2 Running Shoe. Also included are activewear apparel and accessories, including a backpack, jacket and running belt. All the looks were designed in vivid tones to capture the powerful personalities in the campaign. The collection is available now on Colehaan.com and in select stores, with prices ranging from $50 to $150.

April 6, 2022: Giorgio Armani is the new title sponsor of the 15th edition of the YCCS (Yacht Club Costa Smeralda) Superyacht Regatta , to be held from May 31 to June 4 on the waters of the Costa Smeralda near Sardinia, Italy. The four-day regatta will also see a series of activities on dry land, including the opportunity for attendees to visit Giorgio Armani’s pop-up store at the Costa Smeralda Yacht Club, its new space in the Hotel Cala di Volpe, and the Giorgio Armani boutique that overlooks the Porto Cervo promenade. “How can you not love the sea! I only knew of it as a child from the shore, because we were in times of war, but when it was possible for me, as an adult, I really experienced it and I realized that a boat trip, by sea, is one of the most desirable things in the world,” said Mr. Armani in a statement. “For this reason, when I created my first boat, the Mariù, I risked becoming a boat designer. Now, on the occasion of the Superyacht Regatta, it was natural for me to be one of the sponsors. This allowed me to get even closer to the reality that surrounds us, made up of wonderful landscapes and a sea, the Mediterranean, which I love deeply.”

CREDIT: Carlo Borlenghi

April 5, 2022: Thom Browne has released its latest childrenswear campaign featuring Jude Hill, who recently starred in the Oscar-nominated film “Belfast.” For the campaign, Thom Browne teamed up with photographer Cass Bird on a series of collage-style images that see Hill and his co-star displaying a cinematic range of emotions as they interact with a giant-sized Hector – Browne’s wire-haired dachshund. The campaign highlights the brand’s latest children’s collection, which features a new range of silhouettes and patterns including a miniature-dachshund covered suit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Thom Browne

April 5, 2022: Burberry has tapped Bella Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Jourdan Dunn and Ella Richards to help launch its latest Lola bag launch campaign. Captured by Torso Solutions and styled by Suzanne Koller, the campaign captures the attitude of the Lola according to the brand. “Orbiting Lola, the campaign locks onto the bag’s gravitational pull – an irresistible force that reaffirms Lola’s status as a signature Burberry bag,” the brand said in a statement. The Lola bag is available in a variety of sizes, styles and colorways, from pale vanilla and camel to natural raffia and black.

April 4, 2022: As it gears up to celebrate its 120th birthday, JCPenney has launched the “Shopping is Back!” brand campaign starring “Saturday Night Live” cast member Melissa Villaseñor . In the spot Villaseñor transforms into Penny James, who is described as “the ultimate all-in shopping enthusiast who finds happiness in every corner of JCPenney.” As a JCPenney superfan, Penny James is seen throughout video and graphics sharing all the reasons to love the JCPenney shopping experience. “The character of Penny James is a playful tribute to our customers and what they love about JCPenney,” said Carl Byrd, VP of creative and brand synergy. “We found a dream collaborator in Melissa, who graciously helped bring this unforgettable and endearing representative of our brand to life.” Additionally, JCPenney is taking “Shopping is Back!” on the road with a tour crossing America. Each stop will offer a block party-style celebration with local food vendors, games, music, and giveaways. Catch the JCPenney Cross-Country “Shopping is Back!” Tour as it makes its way coast-to-coast visiting stores starting May 14 through the summer and back-to-school season.

April 1, 2022: Not long after announcing its partnership with the Chicago Bulls , shopping service Klarna has announced a collaboration with Chicago-based artist Chuck Anderson. With the partnership, Anderson designed custom sneakers as a birthday gift for the NBA team’s mascot, Benny the Bull, that were presented at the March 31 home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. What’s more, Klarna said the sneakers inspired a limited-edition T-shirt that was released exclusively through in-arena and social media giveaways, which included the shirts waiting on the seats of fans seated in the Klarna fan-section at the March 31 matchup. Aside from the fan access, Klarna said fans can secure limited-edition merch through the social media channels and website of the Bulls. Klarna confirmed the collaboration with Anderson is its first in-arena engagement with the Bulls since becoming the team’s official shopping partner in January, which the company said will offer innovative fan-engagement opportunities through in-arena experiences and limited merchandise.

March 31, 2022: Paying homage to its fan-favorite “Fluff” franchise, Ugg has launched its spring/summer 2022 “Feel You” campaign featuring over thirty friends of the brand including musician Remi Wolf. This season’s vibrant cast is bold, provocative, free-spirited, optimistic, and real. Creatives like Wolf boldly showcase how the brand’s fluff footwear through a fashion-focused lens. Styles featured in the campaign are available now and can be purchased at Ugg.com, Ugg retail stores and select wholesale partners nationwide.

March 31, 2022: Pacsun has opened its first dedicated experience on Roblox called Pacworld , a fantasy interactive mall in the metaverse, created through a partnership with premier game development studio Melon. In Pacworld, players will be able to customize their malls with flair and aesthetics that can be purchased with their virtual income they earn in-experience. The starting point is a sunny beach island reminiscent of the company’s Southern California home base, where players can choose a plot for their personalized mall that they can build their stores. Shops are the primary aspect of the game, and each shop will generate its own virtual income to add to the player’s overall virtual income earned in-experience. As a mall’s popularity increases and is visited by more shoppers, modeled after their Roblox friends list, the players can continue to upgrade their mall by adding new fun shops and restaurants, along with decorations such as plants, furniture, and murals. To amplify the social element, Roblox players can visit each other to socialize and compare malls. Pacworld allows up to six players to build malls next to each other, while Roblox’s platform allows players to go to any server to visit their friends and check out their malls.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Pacsun

March 30, 2022: Dickies is celebrating turning 100 with the launch of its “Made in Dickies” campaign. The workwear brand said the effort celebrates the stories of the makers — including artists, builders, farmers, plumbers, skaters, welders and others — which often are iconic but left untold. The company will debut digital, social and short-form video content on multiple platforms throughout the North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe regions that will feature people who “encapsulate the Dickies brand” including long-haul truck driver Michelle Cross, farmer LuLu Salas, restaurant server Colleen Winfough, electrician Jo Limmori and cleaner Maurice Dedeaux. What’s more, Dickies will launch an apparel range dubbed The 100th Collection featuring denim overalls, a khaki matched set, graphic T-shirts and more, as well as a community-focused documentary in partnership with Vice TV, a special-edition book with artist and illustrator Lucas Beaufort and launch its first-ever digital maker marketplace that allows consumers access to a curated selection of reimagined versions of its most iconic products.

March 30, 2022: Bass Pro Shops has announced that it will expand its sponsorship of the Bassmaster Tournament Trail for 2022, a new multiyear agreement. With the new deal, the company will become a premier sponsor for the B.A.S.S. Tournament Trail, which includes the Bassmaster Elite Series and the Bassmaster Classic. Also, Bass Pro Shops said it has taken over title sponsorship of the Bassmaster Team Championship and will continue to be the presenting sponsor of the Bassmaster College Series. Bass Pro Shops also confirmed via statement that B.A.S.S. will participate in the World’s Fishing Fair at the Bass Pro Shops National Headquarters in Springfield, Mo., which will take place from March 30 to April 3. The retailer confirmed that 50% of proceeds will be given back to conservation.

March 25, 2022: Sonora has unveiled its spring/summer 2022 collection campaign. Featuring model Amelia Gray , also known as the daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, the campaign was shot by the Morelli Brothers, paparazzi style. Playing with a classic celebrity imaginary, Gray is seen on the Malibu shore and on the streets of Hollywood as indiscreet paparazzi lenses try to capture her laid back sexy style, her rebel personality and cool attitude is expressed at the fullest. Originally founded in 1982, Sonora returned to the market in 2021 with a new vision to create a contemporary twist of a classic cowboy boot. The project is not only a collection of shoes, but a starting point to develop a series of community-based initiatives which will turn the Sonora platform into a space where culturally relevant topics and ideas can be exchanged and discussed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonora

March 24, 2022: Designer Kingsley Gbadegesin is turning the spotlight on his label’s Clandestine Boots in a new campaign. “Welcome to Clandestine Club. Take your PrEP, lace up your boots, it’s about to get sticky,” the designer said in a statement announcing the latest campaign for his brand K.NGSLEY . The resulting images are unabashedly queer and kinky. “K.NGSLEY being rooted in activism and the club scene, this campaign ignites that Queer Black and Brown joy simply by existing, and letting our girls know it’s okay to live in your own space,” the statement added. “(Lick that boot, Sis! Make out with the hottie giving you the eyes).” With this campaign, the Black-owned fashion label also launched its “KINGSLEY Frame ” filter on Instagram.

CREDIT: Courtesy of K.ngsley

March 17, 2022: Skechers is expanding its racing sponsorship deal with Belgium-based Team WRT after a successful first year together. Starting tomorrow at the first FIA World Endurance Championship in Florida, Skechers will be a primary sponsor on two Team WRT cars during the 2022 GT series: car #46, led by Valentino Rossi, Nico Müller and Frédéric Vervisch; and car #32, led by Charles Weerts, Kelvin van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor. It also will appear as a secondary sponsor on car #41 in the LMP2 series. “This sponsorship gives us a billboard in fast motion that keeps the Skechers brand front of mind with the global fans of this exciting sport,” said COO David Weinberg. Skechers’ connections to WRT extend beyond the track. The team’s parent company, Weerts Group, operates Skechers’ European distribution center in Liege, Belgium.

March 16, 2022: Puma announced it has tapped Peloton instructor Aditi Shah as a Train Puma global ambassador. According to Puma, Shah will support the brand in Train Puma campaigns, product launches and brand initiatives, and will be featured as the global ambassador for the yoga practice-focused Puma Studio collection. Also, Puma said Shah will be featured in its “She Moves Us” women’s platform that celebrates women who continue to move sports forward, and will share her experience a South Asian female in the fitness and wellness industry. “I love that the brand is at the intersection of movement, music, lifestyle and fashion and that these values are threaded through the brand products, language and representation,” Shah said in a statement.

March 15, 2022: Canada Goose has teamed up with photographer and actor Cole Sprouse and a diverse collective of creative talent on its new spring campaign. Shot outside in Big Sur, Calif., the campaign serves as a celebration of the beauty of the outdoors and its endless possibilities. The beachfront location provides a stunning landscape and backdrop for a multitude of activities – camping, hiking, canoeing, and appreciating everything that nature has to offer. The Canadian brand’s new footwear collection is featured in the campaign. New for spring, Canada Goose is expanding its footwear offering with the release of the Crofton and Cypress Puffer Boots, which retail for $425. In addition to the new boots, the campaign also features a wide variety of outerwear and apparel styles in new, vibrant colorways.

Canada Goose's spring 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Canada Goose

March 15, 2022: “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” star Anthony Ramos stars in Tommy Hilfiger ’s spring 2022 “Make Your Move” brand campaign. According to the brand, the campaign serves as a vibrant clash of modern prep styles from the spring 2022 Tommy Hilfiger collection with Ramos’ world of music and pop culture. The global campaign, which also features Luka Sabbat, Georgia Palmer, Meghan Roche, Soo Joo Park, Alton Mason and Liam Kelly, as well as a mix of select dancers, is now live on all Tommy Hilfiger social channels, as well as in select flagship stores, which will be transformed to further amplify the campaign. The storefronts will feature a QR code that activates augmented-reality mannequins on Instagram, showcasing dance moves and inviting fans to take a photo with them and share on their social channels. Adding a different dimension to the campaign, a #MoveWithTommy TikTok activation will take place in April, where fans and friends of the brand can give their interpretation of Modern Prep to the soundtrack of “Stand Up” by Grammy-nominated American rapper Ludacris. The song “Stand Up” will also be featured on all video assets with sound throughout the spring campaign.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

March 15, 2022: Skechers has expanded its roster of elite golfers by signing PGA Tour rising star Matt Fitzpatrick . The English pro is now wearing Skechers Go Golf Pro 5 Hyper footwear on the course and the Skechers logo will appear on the side of his headwear. The multi-year global deal will utilize Fitzpatrick in marketing campaigns. Fitzpatrick joins a roster of Skechers golf pros that currently includes Brooke Henderson, Colin Montgomerie, and Billy Andrade who all wear Skechers Go Golf on tour. Former quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo is also an ambassador for the brand’s golf footwear and appears in Go Golf marketing campaigns.

March 11, 2022: British footwear brand Clarks has signed celebrated footballer Raheem Sterling as its newest ambassador. Sterling, who plays for Premier League club Manchester City, will appear in upcoming campaigns for Clarks Originals and work with the brand on a co-designed product line releasing in July 2022. Having grown up in Jamaica before relocating to Brent, England, Sterling developed an early affinity for the iconic label. “To me, Clarks represents culture and that’s why I wanted to work with the brand in a big way,” he said in a statement. The two partners also will explore ways to give back to communities in Jamaica and England.

March 7, 2022: Legendary designer and style influencer Dapper Dan stars in Gap ’s new spring campaign. According to the retailer, its newest ads aim to spotlight “modern American style through a dimensional cast of unique individuals.” Concepted by Gap global creative director Len Peltier and shot by fashion photographer Zoey Grossman, the also cast includes iconic ‘90s supermodel Shalom Harlow, non-binary trans-visibility artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, humanitarian and model Indira Scott, environmental activist and Burkinabé model Georgia Badiel-Liberty, body-positivity activist and model Clementine Desseaux, and more. The cast showcases their individual style through Gap’s new spring khaki-inspired collection featuring old school meets new school classics including new khaki-colored washed denim, with 100% of Gap khakis as the latest apparel now included in the brand’s water-saving Washwell program. As part of the campaign, Dapper Dan and Gap have teamed up on a special edition ‘DAP GAP’ hoodie. This limited-edition item will drop exclusively on Gap.com on March 10.

Dapper Dan wears the new "DAP GAP" hoodie in Gaps' Spring 2022 campaign. CREDIT: ZOEY GROSSMAN

March 4, 2022: Legendary singer Toni Braxton with her sons Diezel and Denim Braxton star in Diesel ’s latest campaign. Shot by photographer and director Frank Lebon, the Braxtons, along with German-Spanish actor and singer Aron Piper; American artist, actress and model Lauren Tsai; model Ella Snyder; and Diesel’s very own founder and chairman of OTB Group Renzo Rosso, are seen in the brand’s first ad campaign to celebrate the launch of Diesel Library, the label’s responsible denim line. Part of the debut collection from creative director Glenn Martens, Diesel Library embodies a new approach to a more genderless design concept, bringing sustainability to the forefront of the process, a fusion of Diesel’s denim expertise with innovations towards a better future. Every piece in the Diesel library is designed to minimize impact, incorporating responsibly sourced cotton and other environmentally preferred materials and trims, as well as washes and finishes designed to limit water and chemical usage. These include alternative pumice stone, Ozone and nebulization treatments and mineral dyes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Diesel

March 1, 2022: With a team of athletes already in place across Europe and China, Vibram has expanded its roster into North America by signing eight people to its trail running, climbing and alpine teams. The Vibram U.S. Trail Running Team now features pro ultra trail runner Meredith Edwards , elite ultra trail runner Amber Febbraro , Guinness world record-holder ultra trail runner Alyssa Clark , competitive skyrunner Abby Jahn and elite triathlete and marathoner Corbyn Jahn . The two additions to the Vibram U.S. Climbing Team are 2021 Combined Pan-American champion Sienna Kopf and expert guide and climber Kevin Capps . Lastly, Michael Mawn , the men’s snowboard winner of the 2022 Freeride World Tour Baqueira Beret stop, is now on the Vibram U.S. Skialp Alpine team. Vibram also announced new additions to its European athlete team: Vincent Loustau to its France Trail running Team and Eliott Lapotre to its France Mountain Bike Team.

Feb. 23, 2022: Footballing icon Zinedine Zidane is starring in Y-3 ’s latest campaign which celebrates the 20th anniversary of Adidas’ collaboration with designer Yohji Yamamoto. Shot by Gabriel Moses, the campaign, dubbed “20 Years: Re-Coded,” spotlights Zidane’s presence while celebrating Y-3’s enduring relationship with the world of sport, according to Y-3. “Sport is Y-3,” Yamamoto said in a statement. “It is the brand’s central essence and inspiration.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Y-3

Feb. 23, 2022: Danielle, Este and Alana Haim star in the spring 2022 Signature collection for Coach . Shot by photographer Juergen Teller, the campaign also stars Ma Zhe and Xiao Wen Ju. The Signature campaign captures the cast in New York and Shanghai, where they are seen wearing the brand’s Signature denim ready-to-wear pieces and boots as well as the Rogue, Tabby and Field Tote bags. Part of the house’s spring campaign, introduced last month with “That’s My Ride” and a colorful reimagination of the house’s Horse and Carriage, the Signature campaign continues the season’s message of remixing Coach icons to tell the story of a new generation. “Spring celebrates the way our house codes can be a platform for personal style and self-expression,” said Stuart Vevers, creative director at Coach, in a statement. “Our next chapter celebrates Signature, an enduring house symbol reimagined in a language of individuality, ease and optimism that speaks to the attitude of today.”

CREDIT: Juergen Teller for Coach

Feb. 22, 2022: Neiman Marcus has released its full spring ad campaign. Dubbed “Looking Forward, Forward Looking,” the campaign aims to inspire customers to embrace tomorrow’s opportunities, the future of style and transformation of seasons, the retailer said in a statement. Shot in the otherworldly Mojave Desert on Bristol Lake, its crystal-clear water and dry sandy flats showcase the next wave of designer looks. “Looking Forward, Forward Looking” includes more than 10 new and emerging brands as part of the 267 brands featured in the campaign across the women’s, men’s, children, home, and beauty categories. In March, Neiman Marcus will unveil its spring issue of The Book, which features the campaign spotlighting luxury designer brands alongside emerging talent and key must-haves for the season. Photographed by Emma Tempest, the covers feature looks from design houses Peter Do (women’s) and Casablanca (men’s).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Feb. 21, 2022: Beanie Feldstein, Deng Lun, Jared Leto, Jungjae Lee, Liu Wen, Miley Cyrus, and Snoop Dogg star in Gucci ’s “Love Parade” campaign. Shot by photographers Mert & Marcus, the campaign is a celebration of the collection Alessandro Michele showed on Hollywood Boulevard in November. There, using the famed street as a runway, the brand’s creative director presented a collection that paid homage to the mythicism of Hollywood, an enchantment that has both personally touched Michele through his own childhood and also more broadly helped to build the Italian luxury brand’s own fabled pop culture status.

Feb. 15, 2022: Gucci has released the new campaign for its men’s Pineapple collection. The Gucci Pineapple collection lives through a vibrant and light-hearted campaign captured in the jet-setting beau monde’s beloved winter escape—The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. A laid-back, highbrow mood pervades in the campaign as a cast of characters unwinds and tunes into the relaxed and colorful setting. Mixing collegiate and streetwear aesthetics in a palette of pastels complemented by deeper blues and greens, the Gucci Pineapple collection presents a light-hearted mood. Ready-to-wear pieces ranging from formalwear to fleece tracksuits are enriched by a patch recalling the number 22,705, the songs that include a reference to Gucci within the lyrics. Sneakers and leather accessories complement the selection, proposing the pineapple motif in a bright yellow print that stands out against the GG supreme canvas base. The collection will be showcased in Gucci stores worldwide through dedicated window displays and pop-ups throughout in the United States.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Feb. 15, 2022: PGA Tour Players including Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris, Max Homa, and Sungjae Im star in FootJoy ’s newest campaign. Called “Innovation is a Force,” the campaign was developed in partnership with creative partner Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP). The brand creative will be accompanied by a series of 15-second, high impact videos showcasing FootJoy’s primary footwear launches this spring. This includes the all new Tour Alpha, the athletically-inspired Fuel, the Field, a new addition to the Premiere Series line, and an update to the Pro|SL. “Innovation is a Force” will run across global TV, Print, Digital and Social, and will be supported by paid digital and social elements. This is the fifth campaign from FootJoy and BSSP since they began their partnership five years ago.

Feb. 10, 2022: Dior has unveiled its spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection campaign. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the collection celebrates Italian artist Anna Paparatti’s colorful questioning of the role of play in our lives. Shot by Brigitte Niedermair, the Dior creations come to life in the same chromatic spirit. A corresponding video showcases the color pops seen throughout the collection with a playful beat of Daft Punk’s “Around the World.” Spanning boxy jackets and miniskirts, vibrant looks and colorful versions of the iconic ‘Lady Dior’ handbag, influences this season range from the revolutionary 1961 “Slim Look” collection of former Dior artistic director Marc Bohan to the Italian art movements of the 1960s and legendary Roman nightclub, the Piper Club.

Feb. 10, 2022: Louis Vuitton has revealed its women’s spring/summer 2022 campaign shot by David Sims. Exuding an air of ‘60s pop, the bold and bright campaign sees actors Stacy Martin, Samara Weaving, Agathe Rousselle and Hoyeon, alongside singer Lous and the Yakuza, among others, are captured in dance-like motion against colored backdrops. The new Petite Malle East West and varied colorways of Coussin and Twist also take centerstage in the campaign, swinging in the foreground of the pop-colored campaign. The Moonlight sandals – tall and short – complete the looks as the footwear of choice to dance the summer away. The campaign will be unveiled in February print issues and on online platforms worldwide.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Feb. 10, 2022: DKNY continues its “Do Your Thing” campaign series for the spring/summer 2022 season. Photographed by Marili Andre, the label’s new “Do Your Thing For Love” campaign features real-life couples, model Ebonee Davis and rapper Smino, and designer Lindsay Vrckovnik and model Tyler Blue Golden. In the photo series, the couples show what they do for love and how they explore meaningful connections in modern day New York, according to DKNY. “Do Your Thing For Love” kicks off a series of monthly theses, followed by “Do Your Thing For Fun,” “Do Your Thing For Family,” “Do Your Thing For The Future,” and “Do Your Thing For Community.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of DKNY

Feb. 8, 2022: Saks has tapped Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o for its digital-first spring 2022 campaign. Shot by Joshua Kissi, Nyong’o is seen in the campaign in a stunning Versace matching set, as well as outfits from designers Brandon Maxwell, Mônot and LaQuan Smith. And, in a video for Saks, Nyong’o spoke about about her passion for style, upcoming role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” her favorite red carpet looks and personal career highlights. “[I approach my red carpet style] with curiosity and a sense of humor,” Nyong’o said when asked about her attention-getting movie premiere looks. “I love dressing up, it just reminds me of being a kid and coming up with outfits from sheets and towels and things. It’s a chance to make believe and to just live at a higher level. So, I have fun with it.” Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks added: “As a fashion authority, Saks strives to bring new, exciting and unique voices in design to our customers and this season is no exception. We are dedicated to providing the very best assortment and this campaign reflects the fun trends of the season to come.”

Feb. 2, 2022: Kaia Gerber stars in the new Ports 1961 spring/summer 2022 ad campaign. In the campaign, shot by Steven Meisel and art directed Fabien Baron, Gerber is seen in the brand’s patchwork graffiti print dress and a black sequined mini, worn with heavy chain jewelry and chunky platform boots. The model and actress is also featured in star pieces that further explore leather: cut on curves, ribbed and stamped like snakeskin, according to the brand in a statement.

Feb. 2, 2022: Fendi has released its women’s spring/summer 2022 campaign ad campaign. Creatively directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Karl Bolander, and shot by Craig McDean, the campaign is a “celebration of the joyful irreverence and empowered femininity that defined the collection, conveyed through bright colors and a delightful atmosphere,” Fendi said in a statement. The campaign features five models – Vittoria Ceretti, Yilan Hua, Barbara Valente, Rianne Van Rompaey and Anok Yai. According to the Italian luxury brand, the inspiration for the season comes from a logo hand-sketched by fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez, who drew upon his own “liberated sensibility” and Studio 54. What resulted is a modern perspective on disco-age glamour.

Feb. 1, 2022: Burberry has revealed its spring/summer 2022 campaign. In this campaign, raw studio shots by Mert and Marcus are contrasted with candid shots by photographer Chris Rhodes taken backstage at the spring/summer 2022 presentations. The differing perceptions allow the collections to transfigure in their different viewpoints, according to the British luxury brand. “The spring/summer 2022 menswear and womenswear shows had this visceral energy that was contrasted with really beautiful soundscapes,” said Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer at Burberry. “I wanted to continue this dialogue in the campaign, a flicking between realities, contrasting Mert and Marcus’ pure youthful energy with Chris Rhodes’ raw youthful spirit. As we come out of lockdowns around the world, I wanted this campaign to make people feel something, free to dream, free to feel youthful and alive again. It is a beautiful dance, a very raw energy that’s powerful and full of life. Like an awakening.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

Jan. 31, 2022: Adidas is launching several new women-focused initiatives as part of the brand’s Impossible Is Nothing campaign. The new programs will focus on supporting new and established athletes via new products within footwear and apparel, athlete partnerships, and grassroots programs such as the Breaking Barriers Academy in Europe, which will provide educational resources to sporting clubs and athletes regarding gender equity in sports. Adidas will also continue to highlight female athlete stories via a film series that kicks off next month.

Jan. 31, 2022: AMI has released its spring/summer 2022 campaign shot by Sam Rock. The French fashion brand described the mood as a “road trip in the immensity of the desert, an escape from reality, an ode to friendship and life.” Shot in the semi-arid desert near Almeria, in southern Spain, the cinematographic images are inspired by the inimitable style of American indie movies. The mostly black-and-white photos feature AMI’s spring/summer ‘22 collection. Marking the first collaboration between AMI and Rock, the campaign was entirely shot with an analog camera — the British photographer’s trademark — which confers the campaign its nostalgic aura.

Jan. 25, 2022: Brioni has tapped Jude Law and his son Raff Law as its new ambassadors. Both will debut in this role with the spring 2022 campaign photographed by Craig McDean. The Laws succeed Brad Pitt, who has been a house ambassador since 2019. Last April, the Italian menswear company said it was collaborating with the American Academy Award-winning actor and producer a step further, by unveiling a capsule collection created together. That was the first time Brioni partnered with an ambassador on a capsule collection, which was called BP Signature. Fellow Hollywood legends Pierce Brosnan, Anthony Hopkins and Samuel L. Jackson were previous Brioni ambassadors. McDean succeeds peers Gregory Harris and Mikael Jansson in lensing the campaigns.

Jan. 24, 2022: Sorel footwear will air its first-ever TV commercial starting on Monday, spotlighting its new Kinetic Breakthru sneaker from the spring 2022 collection. According to Sorel, the brand teamed up with director Madeline Kelly, who brought to life a “story of grace, confidence and excitement” while unveiling the new shoe. Kelly worked alongside a female cast and female led crew, a detail important to Sorel, the brand said in a statement. A theme of empowerment echos throughout the spot, documenting a woman through an experience of changed plans, rising to the occasion and finding her voice. “The storyline of this commercial beautifully illustrates our core values,” said Natalie Hayes, Sorel’s VP of global brand marketing. “Sorel’s vision of fusing fuction with style has fortified our place as a wardrobe mainstay for any occasion, all year round. For this our first TV spot, we wanted to bring to life a day of our consumer, wherever their journey takes them.” The commercial will run throughout spring across Hulu, Peacock, YouTube TV amongst others.

Jan. 20, 2022: Rapper Iann Dior is the new face for MCM ’s spring/summer 2022 campaign. The campaign, shot in real and virtual form includes still imagery photographed by Reto Schmid and motion directed by Torso with looks created by Haley Wollens. The resulting visuals weave between moments of serenity in nature and the buzz of a city, an intermingling of rural and urban — poolside, adrift in a colorful sea of clouds, or lost in a utopian ‘megastructure’ designed based on the graphics and colors of the season. According to the German fashion brand, it borrowed design aesthetics from metaverse artists Superstudio, Memphis, and MC Escher to create a virtual city-space that is “anywhere and everywhere.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of MCM

Jan 3, 2022: DSW has partnered with country singer, songwriter and television personality, Jessie James Decker to launch a limited time sneaker capsule available today. The Jessie James Decker x DSW collection was curated by singer and informed by her expertise and authority on sneakers. The collection features products from brands such as New Balance, Reebok, Converse, and Skechers, all under $150 each. “I am so excited to partner with DSW on this curated capsule of sneakers for every occasion,” Decker said. “From fashion, fitness, and fun, DSW is a one stop shop for me and my family for everything we need from our favorite brands and most sought-after sneaker trends.”

Big December 2021 Marketing Plays

Dec. 28, 2021: Roger Vivier has launched a new “Bonjour Vivier!” series on its YouTube channel . Hosted by creative director Gherardo Felloni and fashion critic Sophie Fontanel, whimsical weekly videos share information ranging from designs of 18th century footwear to the versions of Vivier buckles Felloni has designed. The latest discusses details like arch support and what makes a shoe “sexy.” In Felloni’s words, “It all depends on how you dress.”

Dec. 27, 2021: Macy’s Inc. has partnered with influencers Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos to launch a limited loungewear run, WWD reported . The pair has garnered attention on social media for their viral size and style inclusivity videos that showcase one style in two different sizes. For this launch, the influencers have curated their own Style Not Size for Jenni collection at Macy’s. There are currently t hree drops planned for the collection.

Dec. 20, 2021: Moncler has launched its newest digital service exclusively on its website, moncler.com . Called “Moncler Select,” the service features guest curators from the world’s most dynamic personalities in sport, fashion, business, and entertainment. Moncler’s first guest curator is 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Alicia Keys. According to the brand, her handpicked shoppable editorial, “A Day in NYC,” invites users to immerse themselves in the indomitable New York mood, as they browse and shop Keys’s ultimate edit of Moncler clothing and accessories – all while streaming her powerful new album, “Keys.” Further curations to follow in 2022.