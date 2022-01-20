ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Death Is Potent People

By Staff
Canyon News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—Death is something that has always scared me. Not so much because I fear it, more with the notion of accepting it when it transpires. That is the one thing that we are all promised in life: DEATH. I recently had an unexpected death in the family that I don’t...

www.canyon-news.com

Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
WSAW

Elderly age groups top COVID deaths, but younger people are dying too

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 10,000 people have died in Wisconsin of covid-19 related complications. The number is substantial, but as the pandemic continues people appear to have become desensitized to COVID’s crippling effects. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has tracked COVID fatalities since the pandemic began....
Slate

Why Are Two People on Death Row Asking to Be Executed by a Firing Squad?

Monday marks an important anniversary in death penalty history: It is the 45th anniversary of the day that the United States carried out the first execution after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of death penalty statutes across the country and revived capital punishment in 1976. Six months later, on...
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
BBC

Covid-19: Six Covid-related deaths and 412 people in hospital

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported six Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,048. Deaths are measured by...
The Guardian

Memory Box review – youthful pain and joy in 1980s Lebanon

Teenage girls are taken seriously in Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige’s lively coming-of-age drama. In Montreal, a blizzard rages as Alex (Paloma Vauthier) pores over her mother Maia’s “memory box”, a trove of correspondence from her youth in 1980s Beirut. Notebooks, photographs and cassette tapes form a self-portrait of Maia’s adolescence, detailing her vices (smoking), secret boyfriends (“Raja”) and favourite songs (Fade to Grey by Visage). They are also a portal to her memories of the Lebanese civil war, a painful experience she has chosen not to share with her daughter. Hadjithomas and Joreige thoughtfully explore trauma while remaining joyful, animating Maia’s photos, which fizz, crackle and dance to life on screen.
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
