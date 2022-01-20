ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lennon Stella Sings 'How I Met Your Father' Theme Song 'Hey Beautiful' - Listen Now!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLennon Stella has released her new song “Hey Beautiful” in full!. The 22-year-old singer and actress’ new track is actually the theme song for the new Hulu series How I Met...

Decider.com

What Time Will ‘How I Met Your Father’ Be on Hulu?

The series that spawned a million in-jokes and made you seriously consider naming a bar “Puzzles” is getting a facelift. That’s because this week marks the premiere of How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s sequel series to CBS’ long-running sitcom about dating in New York. But this time around, we’re focusing on a mom instead of a dad, the friends are plenty, and Tinder is threatening to suck all the joy out of dating.
TV SERIES
IGN

How I Met Your Father Premiere Video Review

How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18, 2022. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. More amusing than funny, the two-part How I Met Your Father premiere presents a bog-standard multi-camera sitcom that neither treads interesting stylistic ground the way its predecessor did, nor presents characters or relationships that are nearly as engaging. It does, however, feature a long-term narrative hook that could prove to be its saving grace.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennon Stella
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'How I Met Your Father' is almost as adorable as the sitcom that inspired it

Two previous attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff never saw the light of day. Well, third time's the charm. The concept is pretty much the same; it's just that the genders have switched places. Hilary Duff is a little grating as the lovesick lead, but the writers leave plenty of screen time to the top-notch supporting cast, which includes newcomer Tien Tran as a small-town transplant who's always a New York minute away from a panic attack. Keep an eye out for clever nods to the original CBS sitcom. Tuesday on Hulu.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Herald

Hilary Duff brings ‘How I Met Your Father’ to small screen

The new Hulu series “How I Met Your Father” stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, a woman maneuvering through the dating scene and life with her close friends. Director and Executive Producer Pam Fryman told the media in a virtual press conference, “This is not ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ And I loved ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ This is ‘How I Met Your Father,’ and it is so spectacular in its own right.” And Duff explained, “I think it’s important to know that we are our own show.”
TV & VIDEOS
DFW Community News

‘How I Met Your Father’ Is a Casualty of the Nostalgia Machine

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re stuck in reboot hell. Over the past year alone, viewers have been subjected to a near-constant influx of announcements for new iterations of Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Saved by the Bell, iCarly, Dexter, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Degrassi. In this nostalgic, cynical era of entertainment, nothing, not even a show as beloved as How I Met Your Mother, is sacred. So it should bode well that, according to its creators, How I Met Your Father isn’t exactly a reboot—it’s a sequel.
TV SERIES
whdh.com

‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer has dropped

(CNN) — The first trailer for “How I Met Your Father” is here. The “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series for Hulu tells the story of how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son’s father. Cattrall appears in the trailer, saying, “This...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Theme Song#Listen Now#How I Met Your Mother#Himyf#Lennonstella#Hulu
KXLY

How I Met Your Father honours the late Bob Saget

‘How Met Your Father’ has paid tribute to the late Bob Saget. The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off premiered on Hulu on Tuesday (18.01.22) and showrunners made sure they took the time to honour the late star, who served as narrator Ted Mosby for the original series, following his shock death earlier this month at the age of 65.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Bob Saget tribute concludes 'How I Met Your Father' premiere

The new Hulu series "How I Met Your Father" honored Bob Saget at the conclusion of its premiere for his part in the original sitcom that the new show spun off from. Saget provided the voice of an older Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" from 2005 until it ended in 2014. While he never appeared on-camera, Saget narrated the entire show, often delivering some of the sharpest jokes with his talented comedic chops. Per the gimmick of the series, Saget played Mosby in 2030 recounting the lengthy story of how he met their mother of his kids.
TV & VIDEOS
