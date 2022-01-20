Senior Mechanical Engineer opening with H&P, a Division of Hall Group

QPS Employment Group began delivering professional talent solutions nearly 20 years ago and, in that time, has focused on scaling to support new and existing customers. QPS Professional has expanded with both team members and services over the years, with the latest being the launch of our new exclusive professional services division, Accelerate Talent Group. Accelerate Talent Group is based in the Midwest, but our services extend nationwide. QPS has been matching job seekers with top employers for more than 35 years, and now Accelerate Talent Group is here to help match candidates in the professional world with top employers. We’ve been doing this for decades, but our approach couldn’t be more current. At the helm of the new division is Scott Zorn, Senior Vice President-Professional. Scott has worked in the staffing industry for more than 22 years, with 18 of those leading specialty staffing service teams in Engineering, Information Technology, and Professional recruiting. Scott had the vision to expand QPS professional into its own division with the goal of increasing effectiveness and overall experience for our candidates, associates, and clients. The timing of the new division comes just after becoming 100% employee owned and demonstrates a commitment to growth for our ESOP employee owners. The further expansion of professional talent solutions offerings from QPS will also enhance partnerships with clients, customers, and candidates at all levels. QPS Employment Group is a dominant player for thousands of companies providing strategic talent resources at all levels historically focused on manufacturing, distribution, and operations categories. New and existing customers have asked us to expand our expertise in areas such as technology, finance, and human resources. We have made significant investments in this business and will create additional value and focus through Accelerate Talent Group. Accelerate Talent Group provides accelerated solutions for careers and workforce strategies in the areas of: • Manufacturing Operations • Engineering • Information Technology • Accounting and Finance • Human Resources • Supply Chain "The reality is that we have been successfully and competitively delivering professional talent solutions for more than 20 years with our Midwest business focus," adds Scott Zorn, Accelerate’s Senior Vice President-Professional. "With demand at its highest and our pursuit of growth on a national level, we felt it was the best strategy to rebrand this division to demonstrate our commitment to our professional services clients and candidates." QPS Employment Group opened its doors in 1985 with one simple truth at the core of the business: The right job has the power to change lives. We’ve lived by that mantra ever since. More than three decades later, QPS has grown from a one-room office to almost 55 branches across seven states. Accelerate Talent Group was developed to laser-focus on IT, accounting, finance, human resources, supply chain, engineering, and manufacturing operations, while bringing the same customer-service-oriented, people-first approach that we’ve always lived by to the companies and job seekers we service today.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO