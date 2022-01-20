ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canonsburg, PA

Senior Mechanical Engineer opening with H&P, a Division of Hall Group

asce-pgh.org
 2 days ago

Apply with resume at company website or fax resumes to 724-752-8666. Competitive compensation, based on experience. Heyl & Patterson Equipment, a Division of Hall Group, provides high quality, reliable, custom-engineered solutions that industries worldwide trust to keep their business moving forward. Founded in 1887, Heyl & Patterson is a world leader...

www.asce-pgh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
asce-pgh.org

Senior Traffic Engineer with Mackin Engineering

Please apply at https://www.mackinengineering.com/. Summary: This position is responsible for providing traffic engineering services and support for projects by performing the following duties, either personally or through subordinates. For details on job duties and more information please see attached job advertisement. Preferred Qualifications:. Minimum of 10+ years experience in the...
JOBS
Milwaukee Business Journal

QPS Employment Group Launches Professional Services Division, Accelerate Talent Group

QPS Employment Group began delivering professional talent solutions nearly 20 years ago and, in that time, has focused on scaling to support new and existing customers. QPS Professional has expanded with both team members and services over the years, with the latest being the launch of our new exclusive professional services division, Accelerate Talent Group. Accelerate Talent Group is based in the Midwest, but our services extend nationwide. QPS has been matching job seekers with top employers for more than 35 years, and now Accelerate Talent Group is here to help match candidates in the professional world with top employers. We’ve been doing this for decades, but our approach couldn’t be more current. At the helm of the new division is Scott Zorn, Senior Vice President-Professional. Scott has worked in the staffing industry for more than 22 years, with 18 of those leading specialty staffing service teams in Engineering, Information Technology, and Professional recruiting. Scott had the vision to expand QPS professional into its own division with the goal of increasing effectiveness and overall experience for our candidates, associates, and clients. The timing of the new division comes just after becoming 100% employee owned and demonstrates a commitment to growth for our ESOP employee owners. The further expansion of professional talent solutions offerings from QPS will also enhance partnerships with clients, customers, and candidates at all levels. QPS Employment Group is a dominant player for thousands of companies providing strategic talent resources at all levels historically focused on manufacturing, distribution, and operations categories. New and existing customers have asked us to expand our expertise in areas such as technology, finance, and human resources. We have made significant investments in this business and will create additional value and focus through Accelerate Talent Group. Accelerate Talent Group provides accelerated solutions for careers and workforce strategies in the areas of: • Manufacturing Operations • Engineering • Information Technology • Accounting and Finance • Human Resources • Supply Chain "The reality is that we have been successfully and competitively delivering professional talent solutions for more than 20 years with our Midwest business focus," adds Scott Zorn, Accelerate’s Senior Vice President-Professional. "With demand at its highest and our pursuit of growth on a national level, we felt it was the best strategy to rebrand this division to demonstrate our commitment to our professional services clients and candidates." QPS Employment Group opened its doors in 1985 with one simple truth at the core of the business: The right job has the power to change lives. We’ve lived by that mantra ever since. More than three decades later, QPS has grown from a one-room office to almost 55 branches across seven states. Accelerate Talent Group was developed to laser-focus on IT, accounting, finance, human resources, supply chain, engineering, and manufacturing operations, while bringing the same customer-service-oriented, people-first approach that we’ve always lived by to the companies and job seekers we service today.
BUSINESS
tamu.edu

Srinivasa awarded prestigious medal by American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Dr. Arun Srinivasa is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Ben C. Sparks Medal from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). Srinivasa was selected “for contributions to integrating technology to enhance the classroom learning experience and efforts to propagate design-thinking and decision-making as an integral part of an inclusive mechanical engineering curriculum,” according to the official ASME citation.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canonsburg, PA
aithority.com

Engineering USA Acquires Movilitas, Strengthening The Portfolio And Expertise Of The Engineering Group’s Industries eXcellence Global Division

Expanded digital supply chain and digital manufacturing capabilities will augment the holistic vision of Industries eXcellence Global, offering enterprises smarter, more data-driven solutions for Industry 4.0. Engineering USA, the North American subsidiary of the Engineering Group, has completed the acquisition of Movilitas, an industry frontrunner in digital supply chain and...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

What is a mechanical engineering degree?

Mechanical engineers design, build, oversee, and operate machinery. With a mechanical engineering degree, you can work in the automation, computer, and manufacturing industries. You can qualify for technician, engineering, and management positions, along with several continuing education opportunities. Advancements in technology and the complexity of the manufacturing process keeps well-educated...
ENGINEERING
gsabusiness.com

Austrian mechanical engineering company lands in Upstate

Kostwein Corp., a high-tech machine manufacturer, will establish its first U.S. operations in Greenville County through a $8.5 million investment slated to create 95 new jobs. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Austria, Kostwein produces machines, modules and high-tech components for various sectors of mechanical engineering, including a strong presence in packaging machinery for food and other verticals.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
ucmerced.edu

Mechanical Engineer Receives Prestigious CAREER Award

Mechanical engineering Professor Sachin Goyal has received a CAREER award for his research into how the arrangements of atoms and interatomic bonds affect the deformability of biological filaments such as those that control gene expression, and whether it’s possible to design them for desired deformation behaviors by simply changing the atomistic configurations.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanical Design#Design Technology#Mechanical Engineering#Paid Holidays#H P#Division Of Hall Group
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers

Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe. Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience. This delivers on […] The post Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
DEARBORN, MI
constructforstl.org

KAI Engineering Hires H. John Vetter II

KAI Engineering is pleased to announce the hiring of H. John Vetter II, PE as its new National Electrical Engineering Subject Matter Expert at its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas office. Vetter has more than 32 years of combined experience in engineering and management. In this new role at KAI, Vetter will...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Salina Post

Newest 4-H projects focus on ag mechanics, architecture

MANHATTAN – The Kansas 4-H program has added a pair of projects that organizers say will help prepare youth for careers and educational options in science, technology, engineering and math, commonly known as STEM. And, oh by the way, one approach? Playing with Lego blocks. “With all of our...
KANSAS STATE
designboom.com

metal engines become the protagonist of industrial hall renovation in france

‘the prerequisite for any design is the question of pleasure. the pleasure of reinventing and reinvesting a building with atypical dimensions and of giving it a new history. this totem building makes us pass from the safeguard of a collective memory of an industrial past to another form of memory, now digital,’ shared the architects.
INTERIOR DESIGN
c21media.net

Hearst announces senior promotions in production and distribution division

US firm Hearst has announced two promotions within its senior team for its newly launched production and distribution arm Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG). Amy DeGregorio and Andrew Tew have been upped to senior VP and managing director of sales for educational/informational programming and senior VP of global licensing and distribution respectively.
BUSINESS
National Science Foundation (press release)

Engineers examine the mechanical forces that influence cell development

Insights could advance artificial tissue engineering and ultimately lead to novel medical treatments. Engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder and Purdue University, funded in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation, explored how mechanical forces guide the early cell development of organisms. The research has the potential for diagnostic and therapeutic breakthroughs in heart disease, artificial tissue engineering and other biomedical applications. Scientists may be able to understand what transforms a collection of cells into a functional organ or organism and replicate the process in a lab environment. The group published the results in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy