US charges 2nd key suspect in killing of Haiti’s president

By GISELA SALOMON
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — A Haitian-Chilean businessman considered a key suspect in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appeared in U.S. federal court on Thursday and was accused of providing weapons to former Colombian soldiers charged with fatally shooting the Caribbean country’s leader. Rodolphe Jaar, a...

AFP

Former Haiti senator arrested in Jamaica over president's murder: police source

A former Haitian lawmaker who is a suspect in the assassination of the country's president has been arrested in Jamaica, a police source said Saturday. Ex-senator John Joel Joseph, wanted in the July 7, 2021, killing of president Jovenel Moise, was arrested overnight Friday into Saturday, the source said, without specifying where in Jamaica or if other people were also arrested. "He's being detained at the moment," the source in Jamaica told AFP. The source said Jamaican police acted in conjunction with "international law enforcement partners" and that "joint investigations" had been underway.
POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Makes 2nd Arrest in Haiti’s President Assassination

Jamaican security forces have made a second arrest related to the assassinations of President Jovenel Moise of Haiti, who mercenaries killed on July 7 last year. The arrest included several other people authorities caught before dawn on Saturday, January 15. According to the Associated Press, Haiti’s national police said that...
AMERICAS
Huron Daily Tribune

Haiti official denies more time in president's slaying probe

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A request for more time to investigate the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was denied, a magistrate told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Bernard Saint-Vil, dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, did not explain why he refused to grant an...
POLITICS
