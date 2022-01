Staying close! While it’s been nearly 20 years since Emma Watson first acted with Tom Felton, the Harry Potter costars still make it a habit to stay in touch. “We speak most weeks, and we just think it’s sweet,” the Little Woman star, 31, told British Vogue of the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor, 34, in an interview published on Wednesday, January 12, noting that Felton was the one who got the ball rolling for the cast’s recently televised reunion special. “Tom gave the game away by hosting a ’19-year reunion,’ so the 20th anniversary was definitely in my mind with a fair bit of run up!”

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO