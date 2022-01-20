ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Couple Alert! Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader Are Reportedly Dating

 2 days ago
It looks like Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been an item for some time!

People magazine reports they have been dating “quietly for over a year.”

A source shared, “They met years ago. She’s hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”

Anna and Bill co-starred in the 2019 movie “Noelle.”

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” the insider elaborated. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Over a year ago, Kendrick admitted to The Sydney Morning Herald that keeping her personal life private “isn’t easy,” but added, “That’s just always how it’s been for me."

Looking back on her love life, she shared, “Looking back now, it’s like, ‘Oh, God, I acted like such a jerk in that relationship.’ Or all the times I didn’t feel strong enough to say, ‘You can’t speak to me that way.’ I’m just so happy that I’m clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life.”

Anna previously dated Ben Richardson, but they haven’t been spotted together since 2019. Bill was last linked to his “The To Do List” co-star Rachel Bilson, but they called it quits after less than a year of dating in 2020.

