ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hopi Tribe returns to heightened COVID-19 restrictions amid dramatic omicron-driven surge

knau.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hopi Tribe has again tightened public health restrictions on the reservation amid a major surge in COVID-19 cases. As in nearly all parts of the U-S, it’s being driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. The order comes amid a dramatic...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
knau.org

Navajo Nation says 86 communities have uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation officials have issued a health advisory notice for 86 communities because of uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 based on data from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan 13, 2022. They include Tuba City, Cameron, Ganado and Kayenta. It marks an increase in transmission levels on the Navajo Nation. Last week,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knau.org

U.S. Rep. Grijalva of Arizona contracts COVID-19 for second time

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has contracted COVID-19 for the second time. The Arizona Democrat and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee said Thursday he has minor symptoms. He says he and his staff will follow Centers for Disease Control guidance for isolating and contact tracing. The 73-year-old lawmaker says...
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#The Hopi Tribe#The U S
Wyoming News

L.A. County Scenario Suggests COVID 'Herd Immunity' Is Unlikely

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Herd immunity against COVID-19 is unlikely, and coping with the disease will likely hinge on vaccination, treatment and ensuring adequate hospital capacity, a new study conducted in Los Angeles County claims. With herd immunity, most people have antibodies from vaccination or prior infection, so a virus has fewer people to infect and stops spreading. Early in the pandemic, there were hopes that herd...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Green light given for Irish Government to lift majority of Covid restrictions

The Irish Government has been given the green light to lift the majority of the state’s Covid restrictions.It is understood that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended restrictions around hospitality can be lifted, including the 8pm curfew.The recommendations also say that live venues and sport venues can return to full capacity and that Covid passes only be required for international travel.The wearing of face masks is recommended to continue on public transport and in retail settings.If the Government gives the green light then the recovery of the hospitality and night-time sectors could begin as early as Friday...
WORLD
knau.org

Military to aid Navajo Nation hospital treating COVID-19 patients

More than 200 U.S. military medical personnel are being deployed to eight states and the Navajo Nation to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. A 20-person team from the U.S. Army will support the Navajo Nation at Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, New Mexico,. Lt. Gen. John R....
SHIPROCK, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

All counties in red on Indiana’s COVID-19 map amid omicron surge; state reports 3,492 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,492 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 118 additional deaths and 16,502 new cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30% with a rate of 44.1% positive for unique individuals. The omicron variant is now dominant in Indiana, […]
INDIANA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

CDC encourages N95, KN95 masks to stop COVID-19 spread amid omicron surge

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people opt for the highly-protective N95 or KN95 masks over cloth masks to ward off the highly-contagious omicron variant and slow the coronavirus spread. "Masks are designed to contain your respiratory droplets and particles," the CDC said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knau.org

Flagstaff and Navajo Nation expand COVID-19 testing availability

Health facilities on the Navajo Nation are increasing the ability to test for COVID-19 and vaccinate people as the omicron variant spreads. Navajo President Jonathan Nez says the facilities also are working to give out more home testing kids in January while cases are surging. The tribe reported 179 additional...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fake COVID-19 testing sites are popping up amid Omicron surge

COVID-19 clinics across the United States are under investigation after patients reported issues with testing, accuracy and care. Margo Benval and her husband were exposed to COVID-19 in December as they searched for a PCR test appointment in Tucson. Everything seemed to be full for several days, then she discovered a free walk-up testing site operated by the Center for Covid Control.
TUCSON, AZ
San José Spotlight

Dewan: Parents urged to COVID-19 test children weekly amid omicron surge

Health and education experts maintain that the risks from the COVID-19 infection are outweighed by the known and well documented social and mental health harms of remote learning, even during the current omicron surge. California’s determination to use every available tool to keep schools safe during this pandemic is allowing us to keep classrooms open and in-school transmission low.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy