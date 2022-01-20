ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

LGBTQ dating ban at BYU probed in federal investigation

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psTW6_0drMuxAq00

The U.S. Department of Education has opened a civil-rights investigation into how LGBTQ students are disciplined at Brigham Young University, a private religious school.

The complaint under investigation came after the school said it would still enforce a ban on same-sex dating even after that section was removed from the written version of the school's honor code, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Students can be punished for holding hands or kissing someone of the same sex, harsher discipline than that faced by heterosexual couples at the school operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

BYU removed its written ban on “homosexual behavior,” in early 2020, prompting students to publicly come out as members of the LGBTQ community. But the school clarified a few weeks later that same-sex dating is still prohibited, even if it's no longer expressly written in the honor code. It also bans things such as alcohol consumption, beards and piercings.

Students protested the apparent reversal, saying they felt tricked into coming out. The federal investigation from the department's Office for Civil Rights started late last year under Title IX, the law that protects against discrimination on the basis of sex in schools.

A university spokeswoman acknowledged the investigation but said in a statement that BYU is within its rights to enforce the church’s policies against same-sex relationships and does not anticipate any further action.

“BYU is exempt from application of Title IX rules that conflict with the religious tenets of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Carri Jenkins said in a statement.

The church has softened its approach in recent years but maintains doctrinal opposition to same-sex marriage and sex outside of marriage.

A Department of Education spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment from the newspaper or The Associated Press. As a private school, BYU does have religious exemptions from Title IX related to sexuality and gender expression.

Federal scrutiny like this is rare at church-owned schools, and typically happens only in places where there are believed to be potential systemic or serious issues, said Michael Austin, a BYU graduate and vice president at the University of Evansville, a private Methodist school in Indiana

“It’s really significant that investigators are stepping in now,” he told the newspaper. The new investigation appears to be about whether those exemptions allow faith-based discipline for LGBTQ students even if the behavior is not directly related to education or expressly prohibited in its written honor code.

The school’s president argued those exemptions do apply, and everyone who attends or works at BYU agrees to follow the honor code and “‘voluntarily commit to conduct their lives in accordance with the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ,’” according to a letter Kevin Worthen wrote to the Department of Education in November 2021.

In a response obtained by the Tribune, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights affirmed the school does have some religious exemption but the department had to investigate whether the complaint it received falls under those exemptions.

LGBTQ rights have been a major issue in recent years at the school located in Provo, Utah A lawsuit filed by several students last year alleges discrimination, with one recent graduate who is a lesbian alleging she lost her job at the school because she didn’t look “feminine enough” to her boss.

The institution has also banned protests near its large letter “Y” posted on a mountainside after protesters lit the letter with rainbow colors. Last fall, a top-ranking church leader publicly criticized faculty members and students who challenge the faith’s teachings on same-sex marriage.

Comments / 5

Related
Washington Times

LGBTQ movement is losing trans-athlete debate, says Transgender Law Center

UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas may be smashing records and winning races against women, but LGBTQ advocates say the transgender-athlete issue is a loser. A Transgender Law Center “messaging guide” posted online last month found that no matter how the issue was framed, “no arguments we tested bested the opposition in a direct debate on sports policy.”
SOCIETY
ABC4

BYU responds to allegations of violating rights of LGBTQ students

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of Education is currently investigating BYU due to allegations of the university violating the rights of LGBTQ students. The investigation stems from a section of the school’s honor code that was removed, but it is still being enforced, allegedly. In early 2020, the section of the honor code […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

BYU banning protests, demonstrations on Y Mountain

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Brigham Young University has banned protests and other demonstrations on Y Mountain as part of a recently approved policy update, citing safety concerns. The updated demonstration policy was approved Dec. 2021, and listed multiple locations where protests and demonstrations were not permitted. A release posted...
PROVO, UT
nevalleynews.org

New coalition aims to secure federal protections for LGBTQ Americans

Equality Arizona is one of the new Equality and Fairness for All Americans Coalition‘s nine charter members. The coalition was presented on Wednesday, in a call open to the public as well as to the media. In addition to Equality Arizona representative and coalition co-founder Michael Soto, diverse representatives from Fairness West Virginia, Georgia Equality, Wyoming Equality and more participated on the call.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
Washington Examiner

Feminists' silence over transgender swimmer shows they really never cared about women

Over the years, feminists, especially third-wave feminists, have diligently worked to dismantle the alleged "patriarchy." From their support for abortion to gender equality in schools, athletics, and salaries to emphasizing sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, feminists have effectively shaped the country's sociocultural spectrum in the 21st century. So it's beyond...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case over whether activist can fly ‘Christian flag’ outside of Boston city hall

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that has united unlikely parties around a thorny question: is it religious discrimination if the city of Boston prevents a man from flying a “Christian” flag on a flagpole outside City Hall where other groups have displayed banners of their own?Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, began pursuing the case after the rejected his application to fly a flag that featured a red cross outside City Hall, even though it had approved 284 straight applications before his arrived.The city has defended its choice as a way to avoid the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

New Hampshire Court Rules White Woman Who Threatened Black Child Violated Civil Rights Law

A New Hampshire court ruled a woman violated the state’s civil rights law when she called a Black child a racial slur and threatened to kneel on his neck. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Kristina Graper, 51, was accused of threatening a Black child in a new Hampshire park in May after he accidentally broke her son’s toy in a park. Graper called the 9-year-old boy a racial slur after he broke the toy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Supreme Court deals another blow to abortion providers

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court dealt another blow on Thursday to opponents of a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected a request by abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block the Texas law. Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The majority did not provide any comment on their decision but the three liberal justices on the nation's highest court penned a scathing dissent.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Title Ix#Private Schools#Racism#Lgbtq#The Salt Lake Tribune#Office For Civil Rights#The Associated Press
Salon

Republicans who pushed fake Electoral College documents should face "criminal prosecution": attorney

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been doing a great deal of reporting on MAGA Republicans who, after the 2020 presidential election, circulated fake "Electoral College" documents in states that Joe Biden won and falsely claimed, on those documents, that Donald Trump won the states in question. In an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark on January 17, attorney Philip Rotner argues that those fake electors deserve to face criminal prosecution in federal court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

The Independent

448K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy