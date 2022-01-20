ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These photos of Prince William and Kate cuddling a puppy will bring a smile to your face

By HOLA! USA
 2 days ago
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s latest outing delivered some paws-itively adorable snapshots! One day after stepping out for their first joint engagement of the year, Prince William and Kate teamed up again on Thursday for a visit to Lancashire, where they spent time at Clitheroe Community Hospital meeting with staff who work in both the hospital and across the community.

Funding from NHS Charities Together, which the Duke and Duchess are patrons of, has provided a staff wellbeing room in addition to therapy dogs. On Jan. 20, William and Kate got to meet the newest member of the team, a cockapoo puppy named Alfie.

“Our dog is going to be very upset” the Duchess said as her husband cuddled Alfie. “She’s gonna be like ‘Where have you been?’”

Scroll to see pictures of William and Kate cuddling the puppy!

