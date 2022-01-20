ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC fraternity parties to resume with guards near bedrooms

 3 days ago
  • Fraternity parties are set to resume at the University of Southern California in March under new guidelines, including establishing a security presence near bedrooms.
  • The guidelines follow a series of sexual assault and drugging allegations.
  • A working group comprised of students involved in Greek life and student government, safety experts and faculty drafted the guidelines, which were approved by USC leadership.

Fraternity parties are set to resume at the University of Southern California in March under new guidelines, including establishing a security presence near bedrooms, months after a spate of sexual assault and drugging allegations.

The new guidelines were established after the university suspended multiple houses where students alleged they were drugged and assaulted. The university previously suspended the Sigma Nu Fraternity, Chi Phi Fraternity, Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, and the Phi Kappa Tau, according to The Los Angeles Times. The Kappa Sigma Fraternity was placed on a modified suspension.

A working group comprised of students involved in Greek life and student government, safety experts and faculty drafted the guidelines, which were approved by USC leadership.

“With over 4,000 students participating in fraternities and sororities, the Greek community serves an important role in many of our students’ sense of belonging,” the document states. “However, it is clear that social environments within the IFC community require enhanced attention to safety planning and risk prevention.”

Greek life will initially resume with the upcoming Rush period, with the expectation they will conduct recruitment process “substance-free” for 10 days. Limited gatherings may resume Feb. 3 and parties could return in March, should a respective fraternity submit to the guidelines established by the working group.

Each house is also required to uphold a “policy restricting socializing to common areas” and must post approved security at entry points, gathering areas, and stairs or hallways leading to bedrooms, the policy states.

“This particular plan came about because this working group has been reviewing literature, best practices across the country and recommendations from our student community,” said Monique Allard, USC’s interim vice president of student affairs, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“And one particular piece that speaks to security is being really intentional about keeping social gatherings in common spaces and public spaces.”

#Usc#Student Government#College#Usc Fraternity#Greek#The Sigma Nu Fraternity#Chi Phi Fraternity#The Los Angeles Times#Ifc
