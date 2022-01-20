ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shedd Aquarium’s Penguin Celebrities Showcased In New Children’s Book

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0lbU_0drMuKBr00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new penguin-focused children’s book showcasing two of Shedd Aquarium’s favorite residents will soon be available for purchase.

The books highlight two rockhopper penguins named Edward and Annie, who went viral on social media at the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, says Shedd Aquarium spokesperson Johnny Ford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvHIR_0drMuKBr00

“Annie and Edward.” (Photo courtesy of Shedd Aquarium)

Because the aquarium was closed to visitors for a portion of 2020, Ford says the penguin duo became internet sensations, garnering attention from all seven continents as their adventures around the aquarium were widely documented on video.

“We are thrilled to see Edward, Annie, and so many other incredible Shedd residents immortalized in a new book that will inspire the next generation of animal lovers,” said Peggy Sloan, Chief Animal Operations Officer at Shedd Aquarium.

The book will be available for purchase in early March and is available for pre-sale now , Ford says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgAEY_0drMuKBr00

A children’s book showcasing Shedd Aquarium penguin residents Edward and Annie we be available for purchase in early March. (Photo courtesy of Shedd Aquarium)

A portion of proceeds from the book will support the continued care of penguins at Shedd Aquarium, as well as penguin conservation efforts around the world, according to Ford.

Comments / 0

 

