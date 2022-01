With Paul Wiedefeld stepping down in six months, Metro’s board will be looking for a new leader to steer WMATA through some of its most trying times. Using what we know about the system, and through interviews and statements from politicians and transit advocates, we put together a “job posting” to highlight what the next general manager will face when they come on board. (And no, this is not the official job posting. Metro’s board is still working on that, we just hope this is a clever way to present the news).

