Like most stocks today, Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is on the decline, last seen down 4.3% at $89.29 as it sets its sights on its lowest close since late-March. The stock has been the victim of a pretty rough selloff this month. losing 33.8% this year already, and headed for its eighth-straight loss today. In fact, all but one of the security's last 12 sessions has ended in the red, and it just broke back below the formerly supportive 320-day moving average late last week.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO