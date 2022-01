TSMC made a great leap forward in the foundry business in the latest decade, outperforming its closest competitor Intel. As markets are becoming more volatile, investors start to wonder whether to unwind their positions in relatively premium stocks such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) and allocate their funds to safer semiconductor stocks such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), despite the former having a technological advantage against the latter, to minimize their downside. For that reason, the goal of this article would be to analyze the current situation surrounding both of those semiconductor companies, look at risks that are associated with them, and find out whether it makes sense to rebalance the portfolio in the first place.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO