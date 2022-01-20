ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

What are the charges against the three officers on federal trial over George Floyd’s death?

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BugJ_0drMtR5V00

Jury selection got underway on Thursday in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of fellow officer Derek Chauvin .

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who were all fired from Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Mr Floyd’s killing, are standing trial on charges that they violated the Black man’s civil rights during the deadly arrest back on Memorial Day 2020.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were indicted by a federal grand jury on the civil rights charges - which are effectively hate crime charges - together with Chauvin last May.

However, Mr Kueng, Mr Lane and Mr Thao will no longer stand trial with Chauvin after he reached a plea deal with prosecutors in December.

Under the plea agreement, Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights, meaning he no longer faces a federal trial but must serve a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

This comes after Chauvin was found guilty of Mr Floyd’s murder in his state trial last April and was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison.

As part of the federal plea agreement, he will now be moved from Minnesota’s maximum security state prison to a federal prison for the remainder of his time behind bars.

As well as their federal trial, Mr Kueng, Mr Lane and Mr Thao are also facing a state trial together on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The state trial was slated to begin on 7 March but has now been moved to 13 June.

What happened to George Floyd?

Mr Floyd died on 25 May 2020 outside a convenience store in Minneapolis during an arrest over a suspected $20 counterfeit bill.

Footage of the killing shows Chauvin, a white veteran police officer of 18 years, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while he begged for air, saying: “I can’t breathe”.

The bystander video of the murder sent shockwaves across the globe and sparked Black Lives Matter protests demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality against Black people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QI71R_0drMtR5V00

The federal charges

The federal charges accuse the officers of failing to provide medical care to Mr Floyd and for failing to intervene during his murder.

Mr Thao and Mr Kueng are charged with two federal counts while Mr Lane is charged with one count under the federal civil rights statute “Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law”.

All three are charged with depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care.

The indictment says the three defendants saw Mr Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care and showed a “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs”.

Mr Thao and Mr Kueng are also charged with depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to intervene to stop Chauvin’s use of force.

The federal indictment says the two officers were “aware” that Chauvin was holding his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and not resisting and that he continued to hold him down even after he became unresponsive.

Mr Thao and Mr Kueng “wilfully failed to intervene” to stop Chauvin’s “unreasonable use of force”.

Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Mr Floyd’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hSXJ_0drMtR5V00

Why is Thomas Lane not charged with the second count?

Mr Kueng and Mr Lane had both been on the job for five months at the time of Mr Floyd’s murder, after becoming officers in December 2019.

Prosecutors say they both helped Chauvin restrain Mr Floyd, with footage showing Mr Kueng on his back and Mr Lane holding down his legs.

Mr Thao, who was a veteran officer of eight years, held back bystanders and stopped them from intervening during the fatal encounter.

It is not clear why Mr Lane is charged with just the one count when the other two are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin’s use of force.

However, there is evidence that Mr Lane asked Chauvin twice whether they should roll Mr Floyd on his side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Uo9l_0drMtR5V00

Will Derek Chauvin testify?

It is possible that Chauvin could be called to testify as a witness in his former colleagues’ trial.

However, in his plea agreement, Chauvin said that he “did not observe” either of the three defendants “do or say anything” for him to take his knee off the neck of his victim.

This testimony could be useful to the prosecution.

What sentences do they face?

Federal civil rights violations that result in death are punishable by up to life in prison or even the death penalty.

However, it is unlikely that they will face such severe penalties if convicted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Derek Chauvin leading ‘dismal’ life behind bars for murder of George Floyd, says report

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin is leading a “dismal” life behind bars, where he spends 23 hours a day locked inside his cell and guards watch his every move, according to a report.A prison official told TMZ that the former Minneapolis police officer, who murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020, is kept isolated from other inmates within the high-security Administrative Control Unit at Minnesota state prison Oak Park Heights.Chauvin has little freedom inside the facility, with no access to job opportunities and educational programmes, the official said.He must...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IE Voice

Life in Prison for Murderers of Ahmaud Arbery

After nearly two years since 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was stalked and murdered by three men in Glynn County, Georgia, on Friday, January 7, a judge sentenced them to life in prison. Last November, Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 68, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were convicted of...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Male Stabbed to Death By White Man Over Parking Dispute Demands Accountability

The family of a 27-year-old Black male who was stabbed to death in St. Paul, Minnesota, by a white male one month ago is still seeking answers. On Thursday, the family of Arnell “AJ” Stewart held a press conference expressing their outrage over the fact Stewart’s killer was released on a $500,000 bond a few days after the Dec. 2 murder, Star Tribune reports. His mother, Tabitha Lewis, is heartbroken over the loss of her son on her birthday, one day after he was fatally stabbed over a parking dispute.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Murder#Black People
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

Charges Dropped Against Cop Who Shot Black Woman By Mistaking Gun For Taser

On April 23, 2019, a police officer of the affluent suburb of Ladue, Missouri, was called to investigate two women accused of shoplifting at a grocery store. One of those women, who is Black, was also accused of assaulting a store employee. When the officer arrived at the scene the Black woman was already being restrained by other grocery store workers, but she attempted to break away from the police so the officer felt the need to draw her taser and shoot the Black woman in the back—only it wasn’t a taser.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vice

Death of Black Teen Handcuffed in Custody Now Ruled a Homicide

The death of a Black teenager who lost consciousness after being handcuffed and restrained at a juvenile detention center in Kansas has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released this week. The findings contradict a preliminary autopsy report which suggested that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton didn't suffer life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

448K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy