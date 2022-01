It’s not every day that a challenging boss rush game made in the style of 1930s cartoons gets a trailer. In fact, before today, that isn’t a thing that has ever happened before. Netflix’s upcoming The Cuphead Show, which is based on the beloved game Cuphead, has gotten a two-minute official trailer, finally giving us a good look at what the show will deliver when it hits the service next month. The new show launches ahead of the game’s upcoming DLC, The Delicious Last Course, later this year. I can’t imagine it was easy to cook up an entire show based on a game about careful pattern memorization and split-second reflexes, but it’s great to finally see it come together.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO