Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill entered the 2021 season as one of the most-feared deep threats in the NFL. A 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash will do that. But opposing defenses, following a blueprint utilized by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, tried something new this season: They adjusted to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Chiefs offense in hopes of taking away the deep pass. They played their safeties well off the ball, sometimes 15-20 yards from the line of scrimmage, in “shell coverage.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO