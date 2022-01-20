ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

At least 1 dead after crash involving 10 vehicles, wrong-way driver on I-40 west in Guilford County

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZg8K_0drMsz9Y00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — At least one person is dead after a 10-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash started with a driver going the wrong way. They do not believe the crash was weather-related.

NCDOT reports the scene started at 5:15 p.m. The road reopened at 9:39 p.m.

All westbound lanes of the highway were closed after Exit 138 for N.C. 61.

