At least 1 dead after crash involving 10 vehicles, wrong-way driver on I-40 west in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — At least one person is dead after a 10-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the crash started with a driver going the wrong way. They do not believe the crash was weather-related.
NCDOT reports the scene started at 5:15 p.m. The road reopened at 9:39 p.m.
All westbound lanes of the highway were closed after Exit 138 for N.C. 61.
