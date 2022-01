If last night’s 5-1 loss wasn’t enough for you, the Blackhawks and Wild are back at it tonight for part two of a two-night, home-and-home mini series. Chicago enters the game with a 15-19-6 record this season and trade rumors and rumblings starting to swirl, while the Wild are riding a five-game point-streak with a 4-0-1 record over that span and a 4-1-1 record since January 1. Minnesota currently holds the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference with 49 points in 36 games, while the Blackhawks are eight points behind the San Jose Sharks for the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference with 36 points in 40 games. Tonight is the official mid-way point of the season for the Blackhawks.

