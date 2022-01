Maine State Police gave an update this week, saying some progress has been made in a 29-year-old unsolved homicide of a Kennebunk woman. This is one of the greatest fears of anyone who has an elderly relative living alone. Police say Maxine Bitomski's granddaughter checked on her during the evening hours of January 15th, 1993, and then spoke with her by phone later that evening. Both times, Bitomski was said to be fine. But the next afternoon, when her grandson stopped by the Colonial Road home, he found Maxine deceased. She was 73-years-old.

