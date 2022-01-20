ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s COVID gun store shutdowns ruled illegal

By The Associated Press
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

Two California counties violated the Constitution’s right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

Officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had separately won lower court decisions saying gun stores were not exempt from broader shutdown orders aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus early in the pandemic.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected both lower court rulings.

The Second Amendment “means nothing if the government can prohibit all persons from acquiring any firearm or ammunition,” Judge Lawrence VanDyke wrote. “But that’s what happened in this case.”

Because buyers can obtain guns only by personally going to gun stores in California, Ventura County’s 48-day closure of gun shops, ammunition shops and firing ranges “wholly prevented law-abiding citizens in the County from realizing their right to keep and bear arms,” he wrote .

This, he noted, while bike shops were among those allowed to remain open as essential businesses. The panel adopted the same reasoning in the Los Angeles County case , though the closure there was for 11 days.

Three gun-owner rights groups and several individuals and businesses had sought to overturn the lower court rulings.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti—named plaintiffs in the case—did not immediately comment, nor did Ventura County officials.

Fight sparks SWAT standoff at Downtown church’s homeless shelter

The post California’s COVID gun store shutdowns ruled illegal appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
County
Ventura County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Ventura County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Lawrence Vandyke
Long Beach Post

In California’s pot market, a hazy line between legal and not

Industry insiders say the practice of working simultaneously in the legal and illicit markets is all too commonplace, a financial reality brought on by the difficulties and costs of doing business with a product they call the most heavily regulated in America. The post In California’s pot market, a hazy line between legal and not appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Covid#Downtown Los Angeles#Second Amendment#Swat
Long Beach Post

2 candidates enter 3rd District City Council race

Miles Nevin, executive director of Associated Students, Inc., a nonprofit at Cal State Long Beach, and Nima Novin, a private strategy and innovation consultant, both declared their candidacies for the race this week. The post 2 candidates enter 3rd District City Council race appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy