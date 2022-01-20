ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Breaking Down UCLA Football's Potential Offensive Coordinator Candidates

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6yLG_0drMrJUB00

With Chip Kelly running the show, the vacant spot is more of a title and salary grab than a schematic role.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Unlike the open defensive coordinator position, the Bruins' next offensive coordinator probably won't make or break the next era of football in Westwood.

UCLA football offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Justin Frye, who held the latter title for the past three seasons, has moved on to Ohio State, leaving both positions open on the team's offensive staff. Coach Chip Kelly is effectively the offensive coordinator for the Bruins and has been ever since he arrived, installing the offense he wants to and acting as the primary playcaller in the process.

Still, the offensive coordinator position serves as a chance to give a position coach a dual-role and pay bump, as well as the prestige that comes with being a Power Five coordinator learning under the tutelage of Kelly. With that taken into account, here are the four most interesting options UCLA could be looking at to be its next offensive coordinator.

Tim Drevno, UCLA

As of Thursday, all signs point towards Drevno becoming the next offensive line coach for the Bruins.

247Sports' Bruin Report Online was the first to report UCLA was preparing to hire Drevno in the position earlier in the week, and the reports were only further bolstered when Drevno was seen out on the road doing recruiting visits. Of course, teams are permitted to send analysts like Drevno out on recruiting trips if they have holes on their full-time coaching staffs, as is the case with the Bruins, but the pieces seem to line up well.

Drevno would be taking over for Frye in coaching the offensive line, so it would only make sense if he was a candidate to take over the offensive coordinator title as well.

Prior to spending the 2021 season as an offensive analyst for UCLA, Drevno was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at USC. Drevno had previous stops at UNLV, San Jose State, Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers as well, and he was the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at San Diego from 2003 to 2006 and at Michigan from 2015 to 2017.

Drevno is already familiar with the system the Bruins are running, and he has a built-in relationship with Kelly. Add to that his experience in the Pac-12, Big Ten and NFL, and Drevno seems like an easy fit to take over, even if his stints at USC and Michigan didn't end in particularly pretty fashion.

DeShaun Foster, UCLA

Tight ends coach Derek Sage might have been in line for the internal promotion if he hadn't left to become Nevada's offensive coordinator. His replacement, Duke's Jeff Faris, might have been a fit as well if it weren't for the official team press release of his hiring Wednesday morning omitting anything about an offensive coordinator title.

So with Frye and Sage gone and quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson and receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel just finishing their first years as full-time coaches in the program, the longest-tenured member of the Bruins' offensive coaching staff is running backs coach DeShaun Foster.

Foster was a record-setting running back at UCLA in the late 1990s and early 2000s before a successful NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. After spending five years as a undergraduate and graduate assistant under Jim Mora, Foster left to become the running backs coach at Texas Tech under Kliff Kingsbury in 2016, only to return a year later and become the running backs coach in Westwood.

As part of Mora, Kingsbury and Kelly's coaching tree, Foster has learned from multiple successful head coaches and coordinators over the past decade. In terms of the position groups he managed himself, Foster has helped bring Joshua Kelley, Demetric Felton, Brittain Brown and Zach Charbonnet to prominence, all while being a solid recruiter out of the high school ranks and transfer portal.

Foster may not be a candidate to become a coordinator most places, but if UCLA wants to reward his loyalty and success leading the running backs, giving him the offensive coordinator position would be the best way to do so.

Ethan Young, UCLA

With Faris and supposedly Drevno joining the staff, all of the offensive position vacancies will be filled in the near future. Unless the less experienced Gunderson or Neuheisel get the nod, that means the coordinator role could go to someone whose sole responsibility is to be coordinator.

That would be an interesting move, considering Kelly will be the playcaller regardless, but he could also use it to promote an analyst or just get another voice he likes into the room. After all, one of the reported holdups that Kelly eventually got his way on in his extension negotiations was an increased salary pool for his staff. Depending on how much was added to that pool, perhaps there is enough money to add another full-time member of the staff on top of the position coaches already in place.

While he is an unlikely option and very much a dark horse, the most likely candidate should Kelly go down that path would probably be director of player personnel Ethan Young.

Young has been a part of Kelly's staff since the beginning, first as a director of strategic intelligence before moving over to his current role that covers a lot of recruiting duties. Young has a lot of experience in analytics and scouting for someone his age, and he also is the public face of the Bruins on the recruiting trail.

There were reports earlier in January that Young might have been in the running to take over for Sage as tight ends coach. After getting passed over for that job, UCLA may try to mend the fence by giving him a fancy new title and big new contract. Maybe he was passed over there because they had different plans for him, or maybe it was because they decided he wasn't fit for a more hands-on, on-the-field coaching role – it's impossible to know for sure.

Young's Xs and Os are a mystery, and it would be quite the risky move to make someone in their late 20s a Power Five coordinator for their first on-field coaching job. Still, Kelly is like many coaches in the sense that he likes to surround himself with familiar, friendly faces, and Young could fill that void should Kelly decide to go down this unorthodox path.

Chip Kelly, UCLA

This option could also be designated as "None," since it's unlikely Kelly would actually get the offensive coordinator title on top of his head coaching job.

This is the route Kelly took in 2018, his first year in Westwood, as the Bruins were without an official offensive coordinator that season. Strategically, this would be a very normal move to make, and it didn't really hurt UCLA in terms of scheme four years ago.

However, what would make this an interesting move in 2022 is that Kelly reportedly went to bat to get a larger salary pool for his assistants over the past month. One of the ways he could spend that money on coaches he respects and likes to have around would be to give one of them the offensive coordinator title and boost their pay along with it.

But maybe Kelly wants to give everyone a small raise instead of shelling out for a big raise for one coach. In that case, he can certainly forget about the offensive coordinator search and deal with it all himself in name and in practice.

Again, this decision has more to do with salaries and titles than it does with scheme and playcalling, since that will stay the same regardless of what Kelly decides to do here. It isn't as critical of a process as the defensive coordinator search, but it could still have lasting effects on the staff moving forward.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Why the Ravens should hold off giving QB Lamar Jackson a long-term contract | COMMENTARY

It’s uncertain whether the window for contract negotiations between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson is open or closed, but the team should shut it. The status of the negotiations can’t be determined because coach John Harbaugh has gone underground since the Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale, and general manager Eric ...
NFL
Complex

Antonio Brown Says ‘a Couple Teams Called’ as He Plans for ‘Opportunity to Play Again’ in the NFL

Antonio Brown recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from his rap career to his fallout with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. Since he was released by the Bucs—who parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets—Brown has spent most of his time making music. However, he maintained that he hasn’t stopped thinking about his football career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gunderson
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Justin Frye
Person
Tim Drevno
Person
Deshaun Foster
Person
Zach Charbonnet
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Derek Mason Reportedly Emerging As Candidate For New Job

Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason could soon be leaving the SEC. Mason is currently the defensive coordinator at Auburn under head coach Bryan Harsin. A new report suggests the former SEC head coach could soon be leaving for the Big 12. According to trusted college football insider Bruce Feldman,...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#Breaking Down#American Football#Westwood#Ohio State#247sports
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sports
Texas Tech University
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
349
Followers
483
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy