Former Sports Illustrated Photographer James A. Drake Dies at 89

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

His photos graced the cover of Sports Illustrated 79 times.

Longtime Sports Illustrated photographer James. A. Drake died at 89 on Jan. 10, according the Philadelphia Inquirer’ s Gary Miles .

Drake spent nearly four decades at SI beginning in 1959, and his photos graced the magazine's cover 79 times. He was on hand for some of the most notable sporting events of his era, including Jack Nicklaus’s first Masters win in 1963 and Joe Frazier‘s victory over Muhammed Ali at Madison Square Garden in 1971.

Drake’s work also appeared in Life magazine and other publications. Fellow SI photographer told Miles he views Drake as “the best golf photographer ever.”

You can see some of Drake’s most famous photos at SI below:

Photographs by James Drake

Photographs by James Drake

Photographs by James Drake

Drake was a Philadelphia native. His work captured city legends Reggie White, Mick Schmidt and Julius Irving, as well as Presidents John F. Kennedy, Gerald Ford, and Ronald Reagan, per Miles . Drake is survived by his sons, Patrick and Chris, three grandchildren and other relatives.

From the SI Vault:

The Battered Face of a Winner
Young Jack the Mighty Master
The Freshman and the Great Guru

Sports Illustrated

