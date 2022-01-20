ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Valeri leaves Timbers for Lanus in Argentina’s top division

By ANNE M. PETERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1RqQ_0drMqNys00
FILE - Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri takes a penalty shot during a shootout following a 1-1 draw during the MLS Cup soccer match against New York City FC, Dec. 11, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Valeri is heading home to his boyhood club in Argentina. The Timbers announced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, an agreement with Lanus for the transfer of the 35-year-old former league MVP. Lanus plays in Argentina's top division. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is heading home to Argentina.

The Timbers on Thursday announced an agreement with Lanus for the transfer of the 35-year-old former league MVP. Lanus plays in Argentina’s top division.

A nine-year veteran of the Timbers, Valeri scored 100 goals and 104 assists in 306 matches across all competitions. He’s the team regular season leader for both goals (86) and assists (91).

Valeri is just the third player in MLS history to reach 80 goals and 80 assists in regular-season play.

He was named the MLS Cup’s Most Valuable Player in 2015 when the Timbers defeated Columbus for the league championship. In 2017, he was honored as the league MVP after scoring 21 goals with 11 assists. He was a five-time MLS All-Star and in 2020 was named one of the league’s 25 greatest players.

“I do not believe there has been a more impactful Designated Player signing in the history of MLS than Diego Valeri,” Timbers owner Merritt Paulson said in a statement. “He changed what clubs looked for in a DP — not a brand to put fans in the seats and sell sponsorships, but a rising European level talent who chose to make America his home and legacy.”

Valeri also became a beloved member of the Portland community, known for painting playrooms for foster children and jumping into pickup futsal games. Valeri and his family were ardent supporters of the Portland Thorns, the National Women’s Soccer League team.

Valeri is a product of the Lanus academy, which he joined at age 9. He went on to play 158 matches with the senior team from 2003-13.

In addition to the transfer, the Timbers and Lanus agreed to a testimonial match in Portland next year, during which Valeri will play a half for each team. Details were not yet announced. Upon his retirement, Valeri will become an ambassador for the Timbers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
timbers.com

Portland Timbers transfer club legend Diego Valeri to Club Atlético Lanús

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers and club legend Diego Valeri have mutually agreed on the midfielder’s transfer to his boyhood club in Argentina, Club Atlético Lanús, both teams announced today. The Timbers legend departs the club after a stellar nine-year career with Portland. In conjunction...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Valeri
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Timbers#Mls Cup#Ap#European#The Portland Thorns#The Lanus Academy
The Baltimore Sun

As Baltimore waits for FIFA’s decision on 2026 World Cup bid, potential merger with Washington offers ‘advantages’

The head of Baltimore’s push to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup acknowledged “there are some benefits” to merging competing proposals from the city and Washington, D.C. But Terry Hasseltine — executive director of the Maryland Sports Commission, which is coordinating the campaign — emphasized that move would have to be mandated by either FIFA, the governing body of international ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Arsenal Reportedly Make ‘Strong Bid’ For Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner

BOSTON (CBS) — New England Revolution goalkeeper has been on a rapid ascent in recent years, rising from an undrafted player in 2016 to the best keeper in MLS to becoming the potential starting goalkeeper for Team USA. Now, his career arc may be making another significant jump. According to Taylor Twellman, Arsenal have made a “strong bid” for Turner. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022 The 27-year-old Turner has played 97 matches for the Revolution since 2018, earning Goalkeeper Of The Year honors in 2021. He was an All-Star in 2021, earning game MVP honors during his appearance. Turner also made his international debut in 2021, going 9-1-2 for Team USA and earning Best Goalkeeper and Best XI honors in the Concacaf Gold Cup.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much

Christian Fuchs loves the memories associated with shirts.  Spanning his 17-year career as a professional soccer player, the Charlotte FC defender estimates he has around 200 at his primary home in New York. Over 100 hang in his “man cave,” a space he credits his wife with creating, while the rest are in a closet. Why […] The post Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

NWSL board approves changes to Spirit ownership structure

Changes to the structure of the Washington Spirit’s management group were approved Saturday, a move that ultimately could clear the way for Y. Michele Kang to assume the role of the Spirit’s controlling owner. The Board of Governors for the National Women’s Soccer League unanimously approved the changes...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

730K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy