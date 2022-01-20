ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California's COVID gun store shutdowns ruled illegal

By DON THOMPSON
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaI6E_0drMqFv400
Virus Outbreak Gun Store Closures FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo people wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, overturned two California counties orders shutting down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) (Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Two California counties violated the Constitution's right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

Officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had separately won lower court decisions saying gun stores were not exempt from broader shutdown orders aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus early in the pandemic.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected both lower court rulings.

The Second Amendment “means nothing if the government can prohibit all persons from acquiring any firearm or ammunition,” Judge Lawrence VanDyke wrote. "But that’s what happened in this case."

Because buyers can obtain guns only by personally going to gun stores in California, Ventura County's 48-day closure of gun shops, ammunition shops and firing ranges "wholly prevented law-abiding citizens in the County from realizing their right to keep and bear arms," he wrote.

This, he noted, while bike shops were among those allowed to remain open as essential businesses. The panel adopted the same reasoning in the Los Angeles County case, though the closure there was for 11 days.

The decision holds that governments "cannot use a crisis to trample on the Constitutional rights of citizens,” said Michael Jean, director of the National Rifle Association's Office of Litigation Counsel that sued in the Los Angeles County case. It also sued Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties over their restrictions in Northern California, but the last three were dismissed from the lawsuit when they repealed their orders.

Similar restrictions were imposed in 10 other states, according to the Firearms Policy Coalition, another gun owners' rights groups that sued: Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Virginia.

Three gun-owner rights groups and several individuals and businesses had sought to overturn the lower court rulings in California.

Ventura County “believes the case was correctly decided at the District Court level and is disappointed with the three-judge panel’s decision,” county spokeswoman Ashley Bautista said in an email. Officials are reviewing the decision and “evaluating our options and next steps.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, named plaintiffs in the case, did not immediately comment.

Losing parties can generally ask the full 9th Circuit to review the ruling by the three judges, or petition the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation's high court has been deemed more sympathetic to gun owners in recent years.

Firearms Policy Coalition vice president of programs Adam Kraut said in a statement that the cases resulted “when authoritarian governments used COVID as an excuse to attack Second Amendment rights.”

The 9th Circuit opinions "confirm our claims that the COVID closures of gun stores and firing ranges violated the Second Amendment rights of Californians,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

With Roe in doubt, states act on abortion limits, expansions

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — It didn't take long for abortion to re-emerge as a flashpoint in state legislatures. Less than a month into the 2022 legislative sessions, battles over the future of abortion already are setting up around the U.S. Republican lawmakers are proposing new restrictions modeled after laws in Texas and Mississippi that present a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, while some Democratic-led states are working to preserve or expand access.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 70 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 70 million on Friday, with more than 18 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By late Saturday afternoon, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 70,466,436, including nearly 295,000 cases reported in the 24 hours ended at 9 p.m., Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll hit 865,310 by Saturday night, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

With new AG, Virginia takes new position on abortion case

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia’s new attorney general has altered the state’s position on a closely watched abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court, with his office now saying it should be left to individual states to decide on restrictions. When Democrat Mark Herring was...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Sacramento, CA
Coronavirus
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Connecticut State
Sacramento, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
WDBO

Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema

PHOENIX — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation that many consider essential to preserving democracy. Leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party voted Saturday...
PHOENIX, AZ
WDBO

Jewish leaders, backers defiant a week after hostage siege

On the eve of her 100th birthday Saturday, Ruth Salton told her daughter she was going one way or another to Friday night Shabbat services at Congregation Beth Israel, just days after a gunman voicing antisemitic conspiracy theories held four worshippers hostage for 10 hours at the Fort Worth-area synagogue.
FORT WORTH, TX
WDBO

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK — (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment came from an immigrant family and grew up in a community with strained police relations, but joined the force to make a difference in the “chaotic city," he once wrote.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Lawrence Vandyke
WDBO

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico, officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Don't approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told

DANVILLE, Pa. — (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 of the animals to a lab. State police urged people not to look...
DANVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Covid#Second Amendment#Los Angeles Mayor#Contra Costa
WDBO

Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A layer of ice and a blanket of snow covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia on Saturday after a winter weather system brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region. Authorities urged drivers to stay off the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
47K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy