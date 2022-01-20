ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arctic air settles in for awhile

By Lou Scally
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, with the rain and snow well away from the region, one should expect dry but very...

Cold Saturday, light snow Sunday

Temperatures began in the single digits across the valleys and mountains, if not below zero for a few spots. Lows Saturday morning remained in the teens across the DC metro. Highs for the afternoon will be in the 20s and 30s. While we are quiet for now, a light disturbance...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dry start for our Sunday before afternoon snow rolls in

Good Saturday! Pretty chilly is what to expect for our evening. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the teens to lower 20’s. High pressure will continue to bring us dry but cooler conditions. The high will begin to settle to the south during the overnight hours. A clipper system from the west will start to move into the area. A southwesterly flow between the two systems will allow a milder day for Sunday. With highs being in the mid to upper 30’s across the area. We will stay mostly dry for Sunday; however, as that clipper system approaches, we will begin to see light snow flurries across the area. Locations across the Allegheny Front will see widespread snow showers later Sunday afternoon. Heavier snow showers and snow squalls are possible across the Allegheny Front, with all will average around 2-4″, with the highest amounts.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRN News 2

Milder Sunday and Monday, cold air returns mid-week

Another chilly start, but milder temperatures are on the way for the afternoon. For those out and about early, temperatures will stay in the upper teens and low-20s, warming into the mid and upper-20s after the sun rises. This afternoon will be milder as south winds gust up to 20 mph. We’ll start sunny, and […]
ENVIRONMENT

