Arctic air settles in for awhile

Good Saturday! Pretty chilly is what to expect for our evening. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the teens to lower 20’s. High pressure will continue to bring us dry but cooler conditions. The high will begin to settle to the south during the overnight hours. A clipper system from the west will start to move into the area. A southwesterly flow between the two systems will allow a milder day for Sunday. With highs being in the mid to upper 30’s across the area. We will stay mostly dry for Sunday; however, as that clipper system approaches, we will begin to see light snow flurries across the area. Locations across the Allegheny Front will see widespread snow showers later Sunday afternoon. Heavier snow showers and snow squalls are possible across the Allegheny Front, with all will average around 2-4″, with the highest amounts.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO