Black, Bold and Queer: Celebrating the Legacy of Marlon Riggs

Brown Girls Doc Mafia (BGDM) started as a secret. It was built to be a safe place for BIPOC women and non-binary filmmakers and industry professionals working in the documentary field, where we could set down our masks, shed our armor, and take a breath in an industry that often felt hostile to communities of color. This was 2015, when the needs of these communities largely weren’t being met by industry initiatives due to a lack of intersectional approaches and a dearth of BIPOC leadership with decision-making or culture-building power at prominent documentary institutions. Over the next six years, BGDM and other BIPOC-led film organizations, collectives, and companies stepped up to meet the creative, professional, and holistic needs of these vital populations. We answered a collective call to action to reimagine a documentary field in which communities of color could not only survive, but could perhaps actually begin to thrive.
Comments / 0