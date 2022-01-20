ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Researchers simulate SARS-COV-2 transmission and infection on airline flights

By Wiley
Newswise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — A study published in Indoor Air simulated the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on a flight from London to Hanoi and on another flight from Singapore to Hangzhou. When simulating the dispersion of droplets of different...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Airliner#Newswise#Indoor Air
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Preliminary research suggests SARS-CoV-2 virus less infectious within five minutes of exposure to air

In a study that has not yet been peer-reviewed or accepted for publication, researchers at Bristol University in the U.K. have found evidence that suggests the SARS-CoV-2 virus becomes less infectious within five minutes of exposure to air. The team has published a paper on the pre-print server MedRxiv describing tests designed to simulate the behavior of the virus after it is transmitted into the air by an infected person.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
earth.com

Pigs are highly resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection

While many animal species, including minks, dogs, cats, hamsters, or lions, can become ill when exposed to SARS-CoV-2, pigs seem to be quasi-immune. Even if they can be infected by the virus when exposed to high doses, the infection is most of the times self-limited and they neither show any clinical symptoms, nor transmit the virus to other animals or to humans. A research team led by Iowa State University set out to find why are pigs so resistant to infection with the new coronavirus.
ANIMALS
NIH Director's Blog

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2: Genomics, transmissibility, and responses to current COVID-19 vaccines

Currently, the SARS-CoV-2 has been spread worldwide as the Omicron variant. This variant is a heavily mutated virus and designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO cautioned that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 held a very high risk of infection, reigniting anxieties about the economy's recovery from the two-year pandemic. The extensively mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a high risk of infection surges with serious repercussions in some areas. According to preliminary data, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a higher risk of reinfection. On the other hand, whether the current COVID-19 vaccines could effectively resistant the new strain is still under investigation. However, there is very limited information on the current situation of the Omicron variant, such as genomics, transmissibility, efficacy of vaccines, treatment, and management. This review focused on the genomics, transmission, and effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant, which will be helpful for further investigation of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Nature.com

Cross-reactive memory T cells associate with protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in COVID-19 contacts

Cross-reactive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 have been observed in pre-pandemic cohorts and proposed to contribute to host protection. Here we assess 52 COVID-19 household contacts to capture immune responses at the earliest timepoints after SARS-CoV-2 exposure. Using a dual cytokine FLISpot assay on peripheral blood mononuclear cells, we enumerate the frequency of T cells specific for spike, nucleocapsid, membrane, envelope and ORF1 SARS-CoV-2 epitopes that cross-react with human endemic coronaviruses. We observe higher frequencies of cross-reactive (p"‰="‰0.0139), and nucleocapsid-specific (p"‰="‰0.0355) IL-2-secreting memory T cells in contacts who remained PCR-negative despite exposure (n"‰="‰26), when compared with those who convert to PCR-positive (n"‰="‰26); no significant difference in the frequency of responses to spike is observed, hinting at a limited protective function of spike-cross-reactive T cells. Our results are thus consistent with pre-existing non-spike cross-reactive memory T cells protecting SARS-CoV-2-naÃ¯ve contacts from infection, thereby supporting the inclusion of non-spike antigens in second-generation vaccines.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Lockdown drove pollution changes between – even within – cities

Newswise — During COVID-19 lockdowns, the internet was flooded with images from Delhi to Los Angeles, showing mountains typically hidden behind smog or clear blue skies where they were once gray. People speculated that, because fewer people were driving, industry slowed and many airports were functionally closed, levels of...
ENVIRONMENT
outbreaknewstoday.com

COVID-19: Yale researchers develop air sampler clip that detects personal exposure to SARS-CoV-2

Masks, physical distancing, good hygiene, and ventilation can help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in public places. But even when these measures are taken, scientists have sometimes detected SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in indoor settings. Now, Yale School of Public Health (YSPH) researchers have developed a passive air...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

The battle of the SARS-CoV-2 variants: A winning approach

In order to fight the pandemic in the long term, it is crucial to understand why one variant prevails over another. An international study conducted by the Institute of Virology and Immunology and the University of Bern, in collaboration with the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut in Germany, has provided important answers by comparing the spread and transmission of different emerging variants in parallel. This approach is now applicable to the comparison of new variants, such as Delta and Omicron. This unique study has just been published in the scientific journal Nature.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

T cells from common colds cross-protect against infection with SARS-CoV-2

A new study, published in Nature Communications and led by Imperial College London researchers, provides the first evidence of a protective role for these T cells. While previous studies have shown that T cells induced by other coronaviruses can recognize SARS-CoV-2, the new study examines for the first time how the presence of these T cells at the time of SARS-CoV-2 exposure influences whether someone becomes infected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nosocomial transmission clusters and lineage diversity characterized by SARS-CoV-2 genomes from two large hospitals in Paris, France, in 2020

France went through three deadly epidemic waves due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), causing major public health and socioeconomic issues. We proposed to study the course of the pandemic along 2020 from the outlook of two major Parisian hospitals earliest involved in the fight against COVID-19. Genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis were performed on samples from patients and health care workers (HCWs) from Bichat (BCB) and PitiÃ©-SalpÃªtriÃ¨re (PSL) hospitals. A tree-based phylogenetic clustering method and epidemiological data were used to investigate suspected nosocomial transmission clusters. Clades 20A, 20B and 20C were prevalent during the spring wave and, following summer, clades 20A.EU2 and 20E.EU1 emerged and took over. Phylogenetic clustering identified 57 potential transmission clusters. Epidemiological connections between participants were found for 17 of these, with a higher proportion of HCWs. The joint presence of HCWs and patients suggest viral contaminations between these two groups. We provide an enhanced overview of SARS-CoV-2 phylogenetic changes over 2020 in the Paris area, one of the regions with highest incidence in France. Despite the low genetic diversity displayed by the SARS-CoV-2, we showed that phylogenetic analysis, along with comprehensive epidemiological data, helps to identify and investigate healthcare associated clusters.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy