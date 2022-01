The Tampa Bay Times reports Major League Baseball has shut down a proposal for the Tampa Bay Rays to split time between Tampa and Montreal. The plan had been more than two and a half years in the making. The question now is will Rays ownership try to get a new stadium in Tampa or sell the team, potentially to an ownership group in Nashville. Other cities reportedly interested are Las Vegas and Montreal-which once had the Expos.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO