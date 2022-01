Pedro Almodóvar is talking via video from his office in Madrid, his unmistakable shock of white hair filling the frame of my laptop. To his right, there’s a Bafta on a shelf (he’s won four), next to the Oscar he won in 2002 for Talk to Her. I ask what’s on his desk. ‘It’s full of things, many things!’ He’s upbeat and slips between English and Spanish, sometimes in the same sentence. ‘There are some scripts here. My next film is here! But I don’t know if I will do it. If I do, it will be in English. But I need to know I can make it with the same conditions as usual – with absolute freedom.’

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO