ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fed takes key step in deciding on US digital-coin issuance

By JOE LIGHT, JESSE HAMILTON AND ALLYSON VERSPRILLE
Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

The Federal Reserve took a key step in weighing the creation of its own digital currency, a move it said could help ensure the U.S. dollar’s dominance as the central bank grapples with fast-growing private cryptocurrencies and coins issued by other nations. The central bank made no firm...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 adding to economic uncertainty and fueling a spike in consumer prices rose not seen for decades, the Fed's decision Wednesday will be closely scrutinized for signs policymakers will take more aggressive steps to contain inflation. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action. "I think it's kind of a holding operation rather than a blockbuster meeting, but the March one will be more fun," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told AFP.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Investopedia

Fed Releases Discussion Paper on US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) released a discussion paper on Jan. 20, 2022, that looks into the pros and cons of creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the United States. The paper invites comment from the public and does not favor any particular policy outcome. The Fed indicates that the paper is simply an initial step in determining whether and how a CBDC could improve the domestic payments system while keeping it safe and effective.
U.S. POLITICS
Kansas City Star

Digital Dollar Not Imminent: The Fed’s Pros and Cons

Don’t expect anything to happen soon now that The Federal Reserve has issued a report outlining the pros and cons of a digital dollar. The Fed is in no rush to act, given the complexities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), as it’s formally called. “The introduction of a CBDC would represent a highly significant innovation in American money,” Thursday’s report said. “Accordingly, broad consultation with the general public and key stakeholders is essential. This paper is the first step in such a conversation.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Bank Of China#Yuan#Digital Assets#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The White House#Congress#Cbdc#American
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
bostonnews.net

Fed explores future of digital dollar

US central bank is weighing pros and cons of digital currency. A Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) should "complement, rather than replace current forms of money and methods for providing financial services," the Federal Reserve Board of Governors said in a study released on Thursday, which it claimed was the first step in a public discussion about a "digital dollar."
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
cryptonews.com

US Fed Wants Answers To 22 Questions About Digital Dollar

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has released its digital dollar whitepaper, and is seeking answers to 22 questions related to its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project from a wide range of stakeholders. The Fed will move toward developing a CBDC only in the case that research "points to benefits...
U.S. POLITICS
theblockcrypto.com

New Fed paper hints that a US CBDC could compete with ‘private digital money’

The Federal Reserve dropped a new central bank digital currency white paper on Thursday. While largely avoiding the topic of crypto, it suggests that a US CBDC could compete with “private digital money.”. Thursday proved Fed chair Jerome Powell right in that the US central bank’s long-awaited central bank...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

The Fed may create a US digital currency and wants your input

The Federal Reserve released a long-awaited review of the potential for creating a central bank digital currency Thursday, after months of delays. Ahead of making a decision, the Fed has asked the public to submit answers on 22 questions posed in the report. “The introduction of a CBDC would represent...
U.S. POLITICS
etftrends.com

Fed Continues to Mull Over Digital Dollar Idea

Despite bitcoin’s recent plunge, it’s not a paragon of the crypto industry, with the federal government looking to hop on board the hype train with its own digital version of the dollar. Amid worries of rampant inflation, there’s room to mull over a digital greenback. The Fed said...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy