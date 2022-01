As the U.S. deals with yet another wave of COVID infections thanks to the omicron variant, Biglaw firms are trying to figure out what their “new normal” will look like. For some firms, it involves permanent work-from-home flexibility, and for others, it involves a hybrid theory of office work mixed with working from home. For other firms still, the “new normal” involves opening offices in the ‘burbs so that associates and partners alike need not worry about whether the commute is worth it — after all, they’ll be working near home.

