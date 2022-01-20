ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma recovers to beat 2nd-division Lecce 3-1 in Italian Cup

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoma recovered from an early deficit to beat second-division Lecce 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. José Mourinho’s side will face his former team Inter Milan — which he led to the treble of Serie A, the Italian Cup and the Champions League in...

Roma 3-1 Lecce: Jose Mourinho's men fight back to dodge a Coppa Italia shock with Tammy Abraham among the goals to set up a quarter-final clash against Inter Milan

Roma vs. Lecce: Lineups & Game Threads

On the heels of Roma’s 1-0 win over Cagliari last Sunday, the Giallorossi go into today’s match with a bit of momentum in the chamber, having finally brought an end to their much-maligned winless run to start the new year. Although not a perfect performance by any means, sometimes securing the three points is all that matters. And with an upcoming run of games over the next couple of weeks that are extremely favorable for Roma, it’s absolutely imperative that the Giallorossi beat Lecce and capitalize on Sunday’s victory in order to maintain momentum in their quest to qualify for the Champions League.
Abraham puts Roma in Italian Cup quarters after Lecce scare

Milan (AFP) – Tammy Abraham put Roma into an Italian Cup quarter-final with Inter Milan on Thursday, pulling his team out of the mire against second-tier Lecce with the crucial goal and assist in a 3-1 win. England international Abraham put Roma ahead in the 54th minute with a...
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
José Mourinho
Tammy Abraham
Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
Reigning champions Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as group stage ends

Reigning champions Algeria were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations after an abject 3-1 defeat against the Ivory Coast as the group stage came to a conclusion on Thursday with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and tiny tournament debutants the Comoros all securing places in the last 16. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe all scored to put the Ivory Coast 3-0 up against Algeria in Cameroon's economic capital Douala, before Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty for the 2019 champions. Sofiane Bendebka eventually pulled one back with their first goal in over four hours of football at this year's tournament, but it was too little, too late for Djamel Belmadi's team. It is the fifth time in the last six Cups of Nations that the reigning champions have failed to make the AFCON knockout phase, but there has arguably never been a worse title defence.
Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
Diogo Jota brace sends Liverpool into Carabao Cup final

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final for the first time in six years as Diogo Jota’s brace was enough to seal semi-final success at the expense of 10-man Arsenal.After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Jota’s first-half daisycutter caught Aaron Ramsdale flat-footed and he then saw a second-half VAR check rule he was onside following a smart finish as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.To top off a miserable night for Arsenal, Thomas Partey – who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the day – was sent off just 16 minutes after coming...
Are Barcelona and Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Copa del Rey fixtures

LaLiga’s two biggest clubs were in the headlines recently as they fought out the first El Clasico of the new year in the Spanish Supercopa - an encounter Real Madrid just about edged, before going on to claim the trophy itself against Athletic Club.Now all three sides are back on our screens on Thursday night as the Copa del Rey takes centre stage, with the round of 16 ties pitting Barcelona against Athletic - a repeat of last season’s final, which Barca won 4-0. The current side looks rather different to the one which took to the field last April...
Patrik Schick: ‘My coach told me I’d never make it at the top level’

Just like the hang time of his extraordinary lob against Scotland this summer, there have been moments this season when Patrik Schick feels as though he’s been walking amongst the clouds. It has been seven months since his halfway-line goal left Hampden Park suspended in equal parts amazement and anguish, but that day still remains the starting point of another outlandish trajectory.It might have been a little overshadowed by the twin auras of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, but since finishing as the Euros’ joint-top scorer, Schick has quietly transformed himself into one of the continent’s most formidable strikers. Last...
Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
Real Betis stays hot, routs Espanyol 4-1 in Spanish league

Real Betis continued its good run with a 4-1 win at Espanyol on Friday, strengthening its hold on third place in the Spanish league. It was the third consecutive win for Betis in all competitions, and fourth in its last five matches. The victory moved Manuel Pellegrini's team within five points of second-place Sevilla, the city rival that hosts Celta Vigo on Saturday. Leader Real Madrid is nine points ahead of Betis entering its home game against Elche on Sunday.
Antonio Conte hopes Spurs can learn from losses and get the better of Blues

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants his side to learn from their recent Carabao Cup defeats to Chelsea ahead of their Premier League clash.Spurs were beaten 3-0 on aggregate by their London rivals in the semi-final earlier this month as the gulf in class between the two teams was laid bare.It was after the 2-0 first leg at Stamford Bridge – where Spurs return on Sunday afternoon – that Conte said his side could not be compared to Chelsea and that they were a team in “the middle”.But Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Conte while Chelsea have...
Thomas Vermaelen retires, joins Belgium staff ahead of WCup

Veteran defender Thomas Vermaelen is retiring and joining Belgium's coaching staff as the national team continues to chase a major title. Belgium's soccer federation announced the news Friday. The 36-year-old Vermaelen was out of contract after 2 1/2 years with Japanese club Vissel Kobe, which he joined after leaving Barcelona.
