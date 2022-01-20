ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freezing Temps Force Some COVID Testing Sites To Close

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The freezing temperatures on Thursday forced several COVID testing sites pause or shut down completely shut down for the day. The FEMA operated COVID testing site in Arlington outside Choctaw Stadium was closed down along with a site at Homer B Johnson Stadium in...

Explore an Old Zoo in the North Texas Town of Cisco

When a dam went up on the outskirts of the North Texas town of Cisco during the oil boom in 1923, officials there decided the hulking cement structure could double nicely as a zoo. Someone donated a deer, another contributed a bear, and eventually an assortment of animals moved into damp quarters next to the 96-foot edifice that forms Lake Cisco, which still supplies drinking water for the city.
Denton County AgriLife: Winter gardening chores

By Janet Laminack, County Extension Agent-Horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Denton County. Now that the Christmas decorations are down, you may be wondering what to do in your yard on those warm winter days. Perennials can be pruned back now, but how low do you go? Perennials like turk’s cap and lantana die back to the ground, so you can remove all of that growth. Some perennials will keep their leaves such as rosemary and lavender and don’t need to be pruned. Other perennials will indeed have some dieback, while some may just be ugly-dormant. For these plants, or when in doubt, start trimming at the tip, and stop when you find some green in the branch. Ornamental grasses can be pruned back, but I like to wait since they do still look good. Sometime before March I would suggest pruning back the ornamental grasses, leaving a height of six inches.
The many tails of UNT's Lucky the Squirrel

Editor's note: This story originally published Feb. 5, 2021. Over at least the past three decades, Lucky the Squirrel has become a legend for the University of North Texas in much the same way Lassie was for TV. For the uninitiated, Lucky is an albino fox squirrel living on the...
7 Great Places for Hot Chocolate in Dallas-Fort Worth

Right now—in the middle of winter when we’re cranking up the furnace and all we want to be is cozy—is one of the best times to cuddle up with a good cup of hot chocolate. But when the Swiss Miss in your pantry just doesn’t cut it, or you’re out and about with the kids anyway and you could all use a steamy pick-me-up, here are seven cafes around Dallas-Fort Worth worth braving the cold for a cup of cocoa.
