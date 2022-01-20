Freezing Temps Force Some COVID Testing Sites To Close

By Janet Laminack, County Extension Agent-Horticulture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Denton County. Now that the Christmas decorations are down, you may be wondering what to do in your yard on those warm winter days. Perennials can be pruned back now, but how low do you go? Perennials like turk’s cap and lantana die back to the ground, so you can remove all of that growth. Some perennials will keep their leaves such as rosemary and lavender and don’t need to be pruned. Other perennials will indeed have some dieback, while some may just be ugly-dormant. For these plants, or when in doubt, start trimming at the tip, and stop when you find some green in the branch. Ornamental grasses can be pruned back, but I like to wait since they do still look good. Sometime before March I would suggest pruning back the ornamental grasses, leaving a height of six inches.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO