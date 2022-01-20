ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Vs. Trump: How Did Stock Market Returns Compare After Their First Year As President?

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been one year since U.S. President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021. Biden's first year in office has seen some successes and many bumps in the road, but investors are likely just fine with Biden's performance on Wall Street. Biden's Popularity Slumping: Biden's big success of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Reason.com

Biden Is Not Trump. After a Year, That's No Longer Enough.

To provide an idea of how disastrous the Joe Biden presidency has been after a year, consider the latest news from The Wall Street Journal. Hillary Clinton, who is one of the least popular and most annoying political figures in our country, is plausibly considering a comeback presidential run to fill "a leadership vacuum in the party."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#U S Economy#American#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust
The Independent

Trump tries to twist Biden’s words to falsely argue that 2020 election was ‘a fraud’

Donald Trump has tried to twist President Joe Biden’s words to falsely argue that the 2020 election was fraudulent, despite having no evidence to support the repeated claims. “President Biden admitted yesterday, in his own very different way, that the 2020 election may very well have been a fraud, which I know it was,” the former president said in a statement on 20 January, the anniversary of his last day in office. “I’m sure his representatives, who work so hard to make it look legit, are not happy.”During his first press conference of 2022 on Wednesday, Mr Biden was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

After a year of Joe Biden, how come we still have Donald Trump's foreign policy?

Joe Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of Donald Trump's foreign policy, so it was reasonable to expect that Biden would quickly remedy its worst impacts. As a senior member of the Obama administration, Biden surely needed no schooling on Obama's diplomatic agreements with Cuba and Iran, both of which began to resolve longstanding foreign policy problems and provided models for the renewed emphasis on diplomacy that Biden was promising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden starts second year with charm offensive -- and bad polls

The White House launched a charm offensive, complete with a Tom Hanks video, to mark Joe Biden's first year as president Thursday, but dire new polls and a major congressional setback told another story. Biden, who was sworn in to replace Donald Trump at noon last January 20, marked the day by meeting with top cabinet members in charge of rolling out his signature infrastructure spending plan, a $1.2 trillion splurge he got passed in November with rare bipartisan support. "Our nation has never fully made this kind of investment," Biden said, celebrating one of his biggest wins of last year -- and a project that should keep delivering good news as bridges, roads and other large public works roll out. The previous evening, the 79-year-old Democrat held an epic press conference lasting an hour and 52 minutes, longer even than the famously rambling events Trump used to stage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

A year of President Joe Biden: Join our expert panel as they discuss Biden’s first 12 months in office

It has been 12 months since the election which arguably gripped large parts of the world for a number of months took place. It was of course when the battle for the US presidency played out between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.When Joe Biden defeated the incumbent President Trump he became the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992. But it wasn’t plain sailing because Trump refused to concede and challenged the results in court. Biden's transition was delayed by several weeks.To find out more about the event and to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Napa Valley Register

Letter: You can't compare Biden to Trump

Mr. Crook ("Biden is dividing the country he promised to unite" commentary published Jan. 19) is simply wrong. And he’s so wrong so many times it’s practically impossible to address all of those errors seriatim. Suffice it to say one might believe that Mr. Crooks‘ commentary is in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Biden ends first year as president with 'bleak, discouraging' marks from the public

In his inaugural address one year ago, President Joe Biden championed unity, promised a bold governing agenda and prioritized defeating the coronavirus. Now, as Biden begins his second year as president, majorities of Americans give him low marks for uniting the country, being competent and having the ability to handle a crisis, according to results from a new national NBC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Joe Biden enters the second year of his presidency looking for a reset after a tumultuous first 12 months

As he walked through the front gate of the White House complex last year for the first time as President, Joe Biden declared it felt like "going home." If the presidency seemed then like a natural fit for a 50-year creature of Washington, today its limits are leading to a reckoning over expectations and ambitions in a country as exhausted, angry and divided as ever.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
100K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy