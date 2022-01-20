ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pelosi against push to ban stock trading by lawmakers

By Raquel Martin
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8yID_0drMnNaZ00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The push to ban members of Congress from trading stocks is picking up steam on Capitol Hill, but the effort faces one major hurdle: the opposition of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Despite growing calls to ban sitting members of Congress from trading stocks, Pelosi, D-Calif., pushed back.

“I do come down always in favor of trusting our members,” she said Thursday.’

Pelosi said she does not think insider trading is happening on Capitol Hill because it’s already illegal. She says it is a Justice Department issue. But she left the door open to raising penalties against members who don’t make their trades public.

A Business Insider report recently revealed that 54 lawmakers failed to properly disclose their trades last year.

“I’ve said to the House Adminsitration Committee, ‘Review all the bills,’” Pelosi said.

But many lawmakers say fines are not enough. Both Democrats and Republicans are pushing legislation to force members and their spouses to move their investments to a blind trust or mutual funds.

Should lawmakers be banned from trading stocks?

“It’s the right thing to do,” Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill. said.

He said members of Congress have access to privileged information and can’t be allowed to use that knowledge for personal gain.

“We have access to new laws that may be coming out, we have the opportunity to meet with business leaders,” Casten said. “You can’t look at the returns that members of Congress have achieved and conclude that they’re not trading on inside information.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agrees. He accused Pelosi of objecting to the effort to protect her own wealth.

“She doesn’t want to debate this or bring it up for a vote,” he said. “I think it shows how much she profits personally.”

Hawley says he is willing to work with Democrats to pass a ban this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Nancy Pelosi
FOX59

Studies show booster shots needed against omicron variant, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Nexstar#Capitol Hill#House#D Calif#Justice Department#Business Insider#Review#Democrats#Republicans
FOX59

U.S. to distribute 400M free masks, infectious disease expert helps clarify mask confusion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Biden Administration plans to begin making 400 million non-surgical N95 masks available to Americans for free starting next week. It’s the latest move announced by the White House, aimed at fighting the surging omicron variant. Officials said they plan to begin delivering N95 masks to pharmacies and healthcare centers across the country […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX59

New youth created billboard campaign becomes latest attempt from city leaders to combat violence issues

INDIANAPOLIS — As violence continues to plague Indy’s streets, city leaders are putting forth a new ad campaign on area billboards. The signs are created by young people working with Voices, an anti-violence group. The billboards are meant to spark conversations about violence within the city’s youth. There will be 25 billboards in total. The […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX59

Proposal to stop puppy mill sales in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new bipartisan bill in the state house aims to curb puppy mills while helping animal rescue services in the process. House Bill 1160 will bar pet stores from selling dogs or cats unless they come from a shelter or rescue facility. The bill was authored by Democratic State Representative Chris Campbell and […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy