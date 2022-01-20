ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pelosi against push to ban stock trading by lawmakers

By Raquel Martin
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04G8Hy_0drMnMhq00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The push to ban members of Congress from trading stocks is picking up steam on Capitol Hill, but the effort faces one major hurdle: the opposition of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Despite growing calls to ban sitting members of Congress from trading stocks, Pelosi, D-Calif., pushed back.

“I do come down always in favor of trusting our members,” she said Thursday.’

Pelosi said she does not think insider trading is happening on Capitol Hill because it’s already illegal. She says it is a Justice Department issue. But she left the door open to raising penalties against members who don’t make their trades public.

A Business Insider report recently revealed that 54 lawmakers failed to properly disclose their trades last year.

“I’ve said to the House Adminsitration Committee, ‘Review all the bills,’” Pelosi said.

But many lawmakers say fines are not enough. Both Democrats and Republicans are pushing legislation to force members and their spouses to move their investments to a blind trust or mutual funds.

Should lawmakers be banned from trading stocks?

“It’s the right thing to do,” Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill. said.

He said members of Congress have access to privileged information and can’t be allowed to use that knowledge for personal gain.

“We have access to new laws that may be coming out, we have the opportunity to meet with business leaders,” Casten said. “You can’t look at the returns that members of Congress have achieved and conclude that they’re not trading on inside information.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agrees. He accused Pelosi of objecting to the effort to protect her own wealth.

“She doesn’t want to debate this or bring it up for a vote,” he said. “I think it shows how much she profits personally.”

Hawley says he is willing to work with Democrats to pass a ban this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Nancy Pelosi
FOX40

Russia toughens its posture amid Ukraine tensions

With tens of thousands of Russian troops positioned near Ukraine, the Kremlin has kept the U.S. and its allies guessing about its next moves in the worst security crisis to emerge between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Nexstar#Capitol Hill#House#D Calif#Justice Department#Business Insider#Review#Democrats#Republicans
FOX40

California Assembly could vote on state-run health care bill next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The effort to eliminate private health insurance and establish a state-run health care program for California residents moved forward at the State Capitol on Thursday.  Expanding access to health care is an issue that has united Democrats, but what is keeping them at odds is how to do it.  Gov. Gavin […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX40

Local families react to proposed child vaccine consent bill

STOCKTON, Calif, (KTXL) — A new proposed bill in the California Legislature would allow children to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without their parents permission.  State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, proposed Senate Bill 866 on Thursday. If passed, the bill would mean children from 12 to 17 years old could get any vaccine, including ones […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

FOX40

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy