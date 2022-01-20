ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Texas students walk out, demand better COVID rules

By Nexstar Media Wire, Billy Gates, Mayra Monroy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XgMV_0drMnHID00

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Students at the Round Rock School District in Central Texas walked out of classes Thursday in protest of the district’s COVID-19 policy enforcement. The district said it shares students’ concerns.

More than 600 students signed a petition that was started among Cedar Ridge High School students but then was passed around to other high schools and middle schools.

The students are asking district administration to do the following:

  • The district once again provides contact tracing and notifies close contacts
  • Mask mandate is enforced
  • KN95/N95 masks are provided in schools for every student
  • Rapid or PCR tests are provided every two weeks for everyone on campus
  • All students are provided outdoor spaces to eat, even when it rains.

At RRISD’s high schools, students planned to meet outside of their respective schools for what organizers call “socially-distanced protests.” An Instagram account dedicated to the walkout told middle school students to go home immediately after 10 a.m.

“It’s so disheartening,” Mistreatment of nurses around the Ozarks on the rise

According to the district, students who participate in the walkout will receive an unexcused absence, but no other punishment. Principals also provided “a safe space” to gather for those who chose to participate.

Asmita Lehther, a senior at Round Rock High School and one of the organizers, said that “things weren’t going to get better until we took a stand.”

“We care about student safety, we care about faculty safety, and we need the district to listen to us. We need a mask mandate that’s actually enforced.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUoHO_0drMnHID00
Round Rock ISD students walked out of class Thursday in protest of the school district’s COVID-19 policies. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

Another student, a junior, said it’s all about student and staff safety.

“There are kids who don’t wear masks at all throughout the day, and I don’t feel safe,” the student said. “I don’t want to get sick and get my family sick.”

The student said kids should be getting tested weekly and a mask mandate should be enforced. The student also said a lot of teachers are out sick but they are “doing the best they can.”

Post-COVID ‘brain fog’ could be result of virus changing patients’ spinal fluid

“We just want the board to listen to us,” the student said.

The district said that a mask requirement does continue to be in place and there is free testing at a district site, with an effort being made to expand those testing opportunities.

The district also said it has upgraded its air filtration system in schools and closed campuses if there are many staff members out.

“We close individual classes and switch to remote learning temporarily (as allowed by TEA) when there are a significant amount of epi-linked cases in one class,” said the district. “However, we have to balance closure decisions with the importance of keeping schools open for a variety of reasons, including the important resources campuses provide daily that many families depend on.”

About 50 students at Round Rock High School walked out of class around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Neosho Schools adopt student-custodian program

NEOSHO, Mo. — An area school system may have come up with a way to solve two problems at once. Like many school districts, Neosho needs more building custodians, and many district students need part-time jobs. A new program seeks to solve both of those problems at the same time, by turning students into custodians. […]
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

Breakdown on number of COVID-19 cases in SPS District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools reported more COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 21. Here’s a breakdown of the numbers: Since returning from winter break SPS has documented a total of 1,642 positive COVID-19 cases. 1,237 students have tested positive(this number of the student population can be compared to four SPS elementary schools). Since January […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round Rock, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Round Rock, TX
Education
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Round Rock, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Health
Round Rock, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Education
KOLR10 News

EXPLAINED: Why SPS schools are going virtual once again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools has announced it will go virtual next week beginning Tuesday, January 25.   Monday will be used as a training day for SPS teachers to prepare virtual instruction to all students beginning on Tuesday. No classes will be held Monday, January 24th.  After the district made the decision to close […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Public Schools to consider temporary mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt has now filed 36 lawsuits against school districts over mask mandates. This comes as Springfield Public Schools (SPS) considers having a special board meeting next Friday, January 28, to talk about temporarily bringing masks back to the classroom. The conversation began at a meeting earlier this week. OzarksFirst […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Covid#Protest#Cedar Ridge High School#Kn95 N95#Rapid#Pcr#Rrisd#Instagram#Round Rock High School
KOLR10 News

Waynesville School District sued over mask mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, MO.– A lawsuit filed against the Waynesville R-IV School District in regards to their current mask mandate is one of 36 filed Friday. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed the suit earlier today with Plaintiffs Samantha Graham and Kalea Bouin who are parents with children who attend in the Waynesville school district. According […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

OTC hosts MoCHIP program this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College is partnering with Soloman Masonic Lodge #271 to help parents protect their children. A MoCHIP Child I.D. program event will be held on Saturday, January 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OTC in Lincoln Hall. What is a MoCHIP? MoCHIP stands for Missouri Child Identification and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SPS announces it will go virtual next week due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools have announced it will go virtual next week beginning Tuesday, January 25.  Monday will be used as a training day for SPS teachers to prepare the delivery of virtual instruction to all students beginning on Tuesday. All preK-12 students will participate in virtual learning from home with instruction guided by SPS […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOLR10 News

New updated workplace Covid-19 toolkit available

GREENE COUNTY, MO– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released an updated COVID-19 toolkit for businesses and workplaces.  The kits were originally released in September of 2020, but this new toolkit is updated to help provide employers with guidance and resources to help in slowing the current surge and future surges of COVID-19 in their […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Drury University making security upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One college in Springfield is making sure grades are the only thing students have to worry about this school year. OzarksFirst checked out the security upgrades being made at Drury University. Jasmine Bailey, Drury’s director of university communications and media relations, showed OzarksFirst around. “Anything that we can do to help students […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy