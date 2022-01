After more than a decade since its last project, Aardman Animations and Netflix are now bringing back two beloved claymation franchises, Wallace and Grommit and Chicken Run. Continuing their partnership, the studio and the streaming giant will be bringing two new movies for the two iconic franchises. On the Chicken Run front, the new film — titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — will be a sequel to the original title from 2000, following the life of Ginger and Rocky after the duo escape and subsequently give birth to Molly in a sanctuary home on an island. Unfortunately, Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha won’t be returning to reprise their roles, but the project has recruited another all-star cast consisting of Zachary Levi, Thandie Newton and Bella Ramsey.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO