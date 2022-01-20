North Carolina mother dies after being thrown from car

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A patient has died after the ambulance transporting her to a hospital went off a North Carolina highway amid icy conditions early Friday, officials said. The Metz Medical Transport ambulance was traveling south on Interstate 87 in the Knightdale area just before 4 a.m. when it went off the road, hit the guardrail and several small trees, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson First Sgt. Christopher Knox. Ice on the roadway is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, he said.

