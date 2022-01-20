ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

North Carolina mother dies after being thrown from car

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was killed Wednesday night in a rollover wreck after she was thrown from a car that was carrying her two children, the...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

