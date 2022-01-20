COVID-19 Hospital Admissions & Cases Decreasing in NY

New York’s COVID positivity rate is under 10 percent for the first time in a month. “For the first time since December 20, New York State’s percent positivity is in the single-digits,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank New Yorkers for doing the right thing to get where we are in fighting this winter surge. However, this isn’t the time to take our foot off the gas. Let’s keep using the tools – the vaccine, the booster and masking up – to further bring the numbers down and keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from this virus.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO