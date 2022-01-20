ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Hospital Admissions & Cases Decreasing in NY

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID cases and hospital admissions across the state are decreasing. Thursday’s update from the governor’s office on the virus reports the seven day...

FL Radio Group

Hochul: Statewide COVID-19 Positivity Rate Under 10%

New York’s COVID positivity rate is under 10 percent for the first time in a month. “For the first time since December 20, New York State’s percent positivity is in the single-digits,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank New Yorkers for doing the right thing to get where we are in fighting this winter surge. However, this isn’t the time to take our foot off the gas. Let’s keep using the tools – the vaccine, the booster and masking up – to further bring the numbers down and keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from this virus.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Schools Change COVID-19 Reporting Procedures

Cayuga County schools will be changing how they investigate COVID-19 contact tracing. In an interview with The Citizen, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said schools will no longer need to send a contact tracing list to the health department. They will still need to notify families when a students tests positive for COVID, though.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Upcoming Cayuga County COVID-19 Vax Clinics

Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offered at the Fingerlakes Mall next week. Tuesday will see pediatric Pfizer and second doses offered. On Thursday, all Pfizer doses will be available, and Saturday morning will feature Moderna doses. Appointments can be made at the county’s website. Get the top stories...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Schumer Seeks Federal Help in Fight Against COVID

Senator Schumer was in Rochester Friday to urge the Federal government to deploy federal medical personnel to support the Finger Lakes and surrounding areas in their fight against COVID. At Strong Memorial Hospital, he pointed out that Buffalo, Syracuse, and New York City have already received help from federal agencies. The following is a letter Schumer wrote to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell:
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Death in Wayne County

A new COVID-19 death has been reported in Wayne County. Public Health’s Friday report confirms the 130th COVID related death has occurred in the county. 229 new cases of the virus were also reported with nearly one third of those being children. Get the top stories on your radio...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Announces Final Vaccination Clinics for January

Ontario County Public Health has announced its last COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates for January. Hobart & William Smith will be offering Pfizer and Moderna booster doses next Wednesday from 3:00-6:00pm at its Bristol Field House. The Ontario County Highway Office in Canandaigua will hold its clinic from 4:00-6:00pm next Thursday. Registration for the clinics is as follows:
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

NYS Taking Over Cayuga County Contact Tracing

The Cayuga County Health Department wants residents to know that the state’s Contact Tracing Team has taken over calling those who test positive for COVID-19. The Department says, if you get COVID, you will potentially receive a call from a phone number with a 518 area code, not a 315 one.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Tully’s Getting New Stand at the NYS Fair

Tully’s Good Times will return to the New York State Fair this summer. By next year, though, they’ll have a new stand. The Citizen reports Knapp Electric and King & King Mechanical, both of Sennett, will take part in the construction of a new permanent structure for the restaurant which will be located between The Eatery and the midway.
TULLY, NY
FL Radio Group

Report: Accomplice in Midwife Case Rejects Plea Deal

A Southern Tier woman has rejected a plea offer made by Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella’s office for her alleged role as an accomplice in helping Elizabeth Catlin with her midwife practice. Melissa Carman, of Belfast in Allegany County, is also accused of giving Catlin prescription maternity drugs...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Death Reported in Cayuga County Tuesday

Cayuga County reported its 123rd COVID-19 related death on Tuesday. The resident was a woman in her seventies that had previously tested positive for the virus before passing away. The county recorded 762 new cases over the three-day holiday weekend with 580 residents currently in mandatory isolation. 29 residents are...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

COVID Vaccination Clinic in Bath Monday

The Steuben County Public Health Department is hosting a COVID vaccine clinic on Monday, January 24 from 3 – 5 PM at the Civil Defense Training Center located at 7220 State Route 54 in Bath. “Although there have been many changes recently in regards to contact tracing and investigations,...
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Will Sampson Become NY’s 1st State Run Veterans Cemetery?

In her executive budget, Governor Kathy Hochul announced her plans to allocate 4-million dollars to turn Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus into the first New York State veterans cemetery. The Citizen reports 2-million dollars would come from State funds while another 2-million is expected from the Federal government. The...
ROMULUS, NY
