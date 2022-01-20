ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ECU head coach taking on professional role in USFL

By Courtney Layton
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina coach Skip Holtz is taking on another head coaching role, but this time it’s on a professional level.

On Thursday afternoon, Brett McMurphy tweeted , “Skip Holtz named coach of USFL’s Birmingham Stallions. Holtz previously was head coach at Louisiana Tech, USF, East Carolina & UConn.”

The USFL is a United States Football League, a spring-time football league trying to rival the NFL. The USFL was big in the 80s, but closed operations after just three seasons. The new organization is using this opportunity as their chance for redemption.

“I’m thrilled to be coaching in the USFL, and I can’t wait to get started,” Holtz said in a release . “The opportunity to build a new league from scratch, with the support we have, is unique. I’m also really excited about having the chance to build something in Birmingham, a great city that I know will embrace the USFL and the Stallions.”

Holtz, the son of legendary coach Lou Holtz, previously served as the head coach at Louisiana Tech but was terminated after the Bulldogs completed this past season 3-9. Before this, he led the team to eight consecutive bowl games and compiled an overall record of 64-50 in his nine seasons in Ruston.

Holtz was head coach at East Carolina from 2005-2009, compiling a 38-27 record, including back-to-back 9-5 seasons. These seasons included Conference USA championships in 2008 and 2009.

He had some key wins under his belt during his time at ECU, some being Houston, Boise State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also led to big wins against in-state opponents NC State and North Carolina.

After his time at ECU, he headed to USF from 2010-2012, where he went 16-21 overall.

