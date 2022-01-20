ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Go’s death hasn’t been labeled a hate crime but it adds to the fear that Asian Americans feel

By CNN Newsource
Cover picture for the articleA rush of emotion ran through Chong Bretillon’s body as she biked into Times Square, where massive billboards displayed the portraits of Michelle Alyssa Go and many Asian American victims of bias attacks. “I was overwhelmed with both grief and sorrow,” said Bretillon, a 41-year-old Korean American and...

Michelle Go’s Death At Times Square Subway Station Ratchets Up Pressure To Reduce Transit Crime

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil Tuesday in Times Square to remember Michelle Go, the woman killed in Saturday’s subway shoving incident. The 40-year-old lived on the Upper West Side and worked in the financial industry. She was also an avid volunteer who helped at-risk families. “It’s a tragic loss of life of someone who was giving back to the New York City community,” said Dayna Cassidy, president of the New York Junior League, where Go volunteered for the last 10 years. Police said 61-year-old Martial Simon pushed Go in front of a train on Saturday morning. “Just seconds, the train...
Violent killings shock NY, bring back bad memories

One was thrown in front of an incoming subway train in Times Square. Michelle Go, a 40-year-old Asian American, died last Saturday when a 61-year-old, who was homeless and dealing with mental health issues, shoved her in front of a train pulling into the station.
NYC Man Dies Months After Anti-Asian Hate Crime Left Him Brutalized

An Asian man who was brutally beaten while collecting cans in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood last April has died, the New York Daily News reports. Yao Pan Ma, 61, died on Dec. 31 after he spent months in intensive medical care, including in an induced coma, following the April 23 incident. Police arrested Jarrod Powell, a 50-year-old homeless man, in connection with the attack. Powell denied any hostility toward Asian people, but said he attacked Ma because he had been mugged a day earlier by “a Korean” and a Japanese man. Powell was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime and transferred to Rikers Island, though his charges are expected to be upgraded to murder. More than 9,000 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a group fighting Asian hostility.
Judge in Arbery death hate crimes case hears racial evidence

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether prosecutors should be allowed to use “racially insensitive” text messages as evidence in the hate crimes trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery. U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheesbro heard arguments from attorneys behind closed doors for more than two hours Friday […]
Asian Americans in S.F. light candles to remember Michelle Go

About a hundred mourners came together and lit candles on Tuesday evening at Portsmouth Square to remember Michelle Go, San Francisco Chronicle reported. 40-year-old Go, an Asian American who has roots in the Bay Area, was killed while she was waiting for her train in New York City on Saturday. The New York police said she was seemingly pushed by a stranger onto the tracks. Her death is being investigated and authorities are looking if it was a hate crime.
NYPD arrests woman after she allegedly spit on an 8-year-old Jewish boy

The New York City Police Department has arrested a woman accused of harassing and spitting on an 8-year-old Jewish boy outside a Brooklyn synagogue last week, authorities said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Christina Darling, was charged with multiple counts including aggravated harassment as a hate crime, acting in a...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
