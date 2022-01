MANHATTAN, Kans. — No. 7 Kansas basketball escaped a potential upset at the hands of its in-state rivals Kansas State on Saturday thanks to a strong finish and performance from Ochai Agbaji. KU trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half before it was able to climb back into the game. Over the final stretch, KU mounted an 11-2 run to take the lead and eventually win, 78-75. Agbaji finished with a team-high 29 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field. David McCormack notched 11 points and 15 rebounds and Jalen Wilson finished with 16 points on 10 rebounds. On the other side, K-State guard Nijel Pack scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-18 shooting. KU out-rebounded K-State 45-23 in the win.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO