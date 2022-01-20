ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man gets 15 years in prison for posting bomb instructions

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0drMl8MV00

A South Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for posting bomb-making instructions on the internet for people who he believed were Islamic terrorists.

Samuel Baptiste, 29, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in October to attempting to provide material support to terrorists. The new sentence won't start until after he finishes a previous sentence of six years and eight months for federal firearms charges.

According to an indictment, Baptiste posted documents online in November 2016 that included “Instructions: How to Make a Homemade Pipe Bomb,” “Pipe Bombs,” “Improvised Explosive Devices” and “Improvised Munitions Black Book, Volume 1.”

Prosecutors said Baptiste posted the information for people who he believed were acting on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sinema after pro-filibuster vote

The Arizona Democratic Party executive board voted Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a rare rebuke from her own party that could complicate her political future. "While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Pipe Bombs#Islamic
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy