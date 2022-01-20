Library announces newly released books

The Lawrence Public Library has released new books for the month of January.

The new books, along with thousands of other books, can be checked out during normal business hours.

Adult Large Print

• Dear Santa by Debbie Macomber

• Fear No Evil by James Patterson

• Sharpe’s Assassin by Bernard Cornwell

• The Butler by Danielle Steel

• The Judge’s List by John Grisham

• Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell

• These Precious Days by Ann Patchett

• Sharpe’s Assassin by Bernard Cornwell

• Better Off Dead by Lee Child

• The Burning by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman

Adult Fiction

• Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell

• Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult

• The Midnight Lock by Jeffrey Deaver

• A Virgin River Christmas by Robin Carr

• Bird’s Eye View by Shaen Layle

Non Fiction

• Travels with George by Nathaniel Philbrick

• These Precious Days by Ann Patchett

Junior Fiction

• Sam the Man by Frances Dowell

• The Smallest Girl Ever/The Boy who Could Fly by Sally Gardner

Junior Easy

• Something Good by Marcy Campbell

• Negative Cat by Sophie Blackall

• See the Dog by David LaRochelle

Junior Non Fiction

• The Bug Club by Elise Gravel

Young Adult

• Not Here to Be Liked by Michelle Quach