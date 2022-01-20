ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

Library announces newly released books

Lawrenceville Daily Record
 2 days ago

The Lawrence Public Library has released new books for the month of January.
The new books, along with thousands of other books, can be checked out during normal business hours.
Adult Large Print
• Dear Santa by Debbie Macomber
• Fear No Evil by James Patterson
• Sharpe’s Assassin by Bernard Cornwell
• The Butler by Danielle Steel
• The Judge’s List by John Grisham
• Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell
• These Precious Days by Ann Patchett
• Sharpe’s Assassin by Bernard Cornwell
• Better Off Dead by Lee Child
• The Burning by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman
Adult Fiction
• Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell
• Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
• The Midnight Lock by Jeffrey Deaver
• A Virgin River Christmas by Robin Carr
• Bird’s Eye View by Shaen Layle
Non Fiction
• Travels with George by Nathaniel Philbrick
• These Precious Days by Ann Patchett
Junior Fiction
• Sam the Man by Frances Dowell
• The Smallest Girl Ever/The Boy who Could Fly by Sally Gardner
Junior Easy
• Something Good by Marcy Campbell
• Negative Cat by Sophie Blackall
• See the Dog by David LaRochelle
Junior Non Fiction
• The Bug Club by Elise Gravel
Young Adult
• Not Here to Be Liked by Michelle Quach

Comments / 0

